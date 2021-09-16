Where is The Premise Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Written, directed, and created by B. J. Novak, ‘The Premise’ is an anthology series that fearlessly focuses on contemporary socio-political subjects. Each character-driven story sheds some light on deeply disturbing aspects of our social evolution and covers topics like gun violence, the internet culture, bullying, and social justice. The show compassionately captures each episode with a bold narrative, the roots of which can be traced back to real-life issues.

Packed with a talented cast comprising Randal Gonzalez, Meagan Noel, Jon Bernthal, Ayo Edebiri, compelling narrative, and vibrant visuals, it is understandable for viewers to be left wondering about the filming locations or the authenticity of its story. Irrespective of the information you seek, we have got you covered!

The Premise Filming Locations

‘The Premise’ is filmed extensively in the southeastern US state of Louisiana. The region has a thriving film industry, and thanks to the tax incentives, it is slowly becoming a sought-after shooting destination in the West. The production of the anthology series reportedly wrapped up in the state in the first week of July 2021. Curious to learn more about the show’s filming, we dug deeper. Here’s everything we could find out.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The principal photography of the series is done in several areas in New Orleans. Located on the Mississippi River, the city is famous for its vibrant live-music scene, its rich history, exciting nightlife, and mouth-watering cuisine. New Orleans, along with Shreveport and Baton Rouge, serves as the center of Louisiana’s film industry.

In addition to the state’s tax benefits and favorable locations, the Big Easy also offers incentives for music and theater productions. It is, therefore, not surprising that the city is now unofficially known as the “Broadway South.” The influence of New Orleans on the entertainment industry is immense. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of movies like ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ ‘Project Power,’ ‘All the King’s Men,’ ‘Déjà Vu,’ and ‘12 Years a Slave.’

Is The Premise Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Premise’ is not based on a true story. The show’s exploration of contemporary social issues that plague the modern-day may give viewers the impression that it is inspired by real-life incidents. However, that is not the case with the anthology series, as it merely draws inspiration from the plethora of everyday events that are relevant and require earnest attention. While doing so, ‘The Premise’ does not limit itself and gives viewers a hotchpotch of social justice and racial issues wrapped in its own brand of absurd comedy.

B. J. Novak, the show’s creator, not only focused primarily on each episode’s theme, but he also went beyond and looked at the show from a philosophical perspective. For that, Novak drew inspiration from ‘The Twilight Zone,’ the media franchise based on the series created by Rod Serling. Discussing the development of the show and his desire to make classic philosophical stories, Novak told the Boston Globe that with ‘The Premise,’ what he truly wanted was to make timeless stories.

He further explained, “The Twilight Zone puts philosophy into the genre of sci-fi and spookiness, and I wanted to put philosophy into comedy. It’s so much more fun to watch, and then if you’re left with a little depth or a question to ponder, all the better.” Novak also admitted that his experience working on ‘The Office‘ helped his writing immensely, as he was able to cover controversial topics with more confidence knowing that they were far more challenging creatively.

However, it is also important to reemphasize that the series discusses issues like gun violence and its repercussions. According to Amnesty International, about 134,000 people got injured or were shot fatally in the United States in 2017. The stats are even more depressing when it comes to bullying, with 79% boys and 83% of girls admitting to experiencing harassment some time in their lives. Hence, from the aforementioned points, one can easily infer that Novak has only used such social and political issues to fuel the fictional narrative of ‘The Premise.’

Read More: Best Hulu Original Shows of All Time