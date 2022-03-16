Where is Theranos’ Ex-Employee Tyler Shultz Now?

‘The Dropout’ features various characters based on real-life employees of the now-defunct biotech company, Theranos. In the series, Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), a Stanford dropout, forms the company intending to revolutionize the personal health care sector. However, the company and Elizabeth get entrapped in corporate malpractices and stray away from their ideals.

One person in the Theranos hierarchy who proved instrumental in uncovering the truth about the company is Tyler Shultz. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about Tyler Shultz and what happened to him after the downfall of Theranos. In that case, here’s everything we know about the whereabouts of Tyler Shultz!

Who is Tyler Shultz?

Tyler Shultz is introduced in the fifth episode of ‘The Dropout.’ He is the grandson of former United States Secretary of State and Theranos board member George Shultz. He joins Theranos on recommendation from his grandfather. In the series, actor Dylan Minnette essays the role of Tyler Shultz. Minnette is arguably best-known for his performance as Clay Jensen in the Netflix teen drama series ‘13 Reasons Why.’ Minnette’s character in ‘The Dropout’ is based on the real-life Theranos employee, Tyler Shultz.

Tyler Shultz was born in 1992 and attended Stanford University from 2009 to 2013. After passing out of college with a Bachelor of Science Degree, Shultz joined Theranos in September 2013. His time at Theranos was tumultuous, and he described the work environment at the company as low on morale. Shultz left Theranos in April 2014. He later played an instrumental role in bringing out the truth about Theranos.

Where Is Tyler Shultz Now?

Around 2014, Shultz realized that Theranos was using third-party devices to hand-out results for some of their clinical tests. He reported the situation to the New York State Department of Health after leaving Theranos. However, Shultz came into the spotlight after becoming a key source in the articles published by author John Carreyrou that exposed Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes while accusing them of fraud. Shultz also served as a source for Carreyrou’s non-fiction book ‘Bad Blood’ and appears in the documentary film ‘The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.’

After leaving Theranos in 2014, Shultz joined Genia Technologies and worked there as a scientist for about nine months. In 2015, Shultz returned to Stanford University, where he worked as a researcher for nearly two years. In 2017, Schultz co-founded Flux Biosciences, a San Francisco-based company that focuses on creating innovative technology for personal health care. Schultz is actively involved in the day-to-day working of the company. Aside from his work at Flux Biosciences, he also serves as an advisory board member of The Signals Network.

Shultz has been vocal about the malpractices at Theranos and released his first-person account of his time at Theranos in the form of the audio podcast titled ‘Thicker Than Water.’ Shultz is active on the social media platform Twitter and uses it to update his followers about his professional life. Not much is known about Shultz’s personal life, and he prefers to keep it private. His LinkedIn profile suggests that Shultz currently resides in San Francisco, California. He has reportedly been in a relationship with Carolynn Vuong, a Pediatric Dental Resident at the University of California. The couple is expected to tie the knot in 2022.

