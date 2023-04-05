Where is Tiny Beautiful Things Filmed?

The unwelcome crisis that has one reevaluating every iota of their being is precisely what makes Hulu’s ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ a fantastic television series based on a book by Cheryl Strayed. Created by Liz Tigelaar, the series follows the life of Clare, a writer who finds herself in the throes of complicated relationships and at war with herself. Even when she’s excellent at her craft, she finds herself at odds with what she’s doing and how she’s doing it until she takes up a new gig.

A friend suggests she should become an anonymous advice columnist called ‘Dear Sugar.’ Clare agrees reluctantly, despite the tumultuous time going on in her life. However, her choice ensues a number of changes that crafts her journey of healing and the pathway for her to connect with the young woman she once was. Headlined by Kathryn Hahn as Clare, the cast also features Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, Tanzyn Crawford, and Merritt Wever.

The show brings forth the phenomenal experience of revisiting choices and forgiving oneself even when everything seems bleak. it evokes the woes of uncertainty, doubt, and healing effortlessly. While the performances and storyline hook viewers, it is the backdrop that lends itself to perfect cinematography that creates an alluring arrangement. The show’s enthralling narrative has left fans wondering where it is that the filming of the series took place. Luckily we’ve got you covered!

Tiny Beautiful Things Filming Locations

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ is a tale of a woman’s path to healing and forgiveness. The production of the inaugural iteration of the series was in the works ever since author Cheryl Strayed discussed the idea with producers Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon in 2014. Season 1 was finally in the works after August 2022. The principal production began in the fall of 2022 and was wrapped up within a few weeks. Here are some other details of the filming location.

Los Angeles, California

It is likely that the filming of the series took place in Los Angeles, California, the headquarters of the Happy Sunshine production house. The series is a creation of production house Hello Sunshine, Best Day Ever Productions, Stay Upstairs, and ABC Signature. Not just this, even the latest production of Happy Sunshine, ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ was also shot in the City of Angels. It follows the theme of finding the courage to take the first step towards healing and ridding yourself of the ghosts of your past and the problems of your present.

With the idea to showcase a woman’s journey to reconnecting with her family and herself, the show is inherently centered on female connections and relationships. Time and again, actress and producer; Reese Witherspoon has exemplified the need for more women-centric stories in the cinematic universe, and her production house Happy Sunshine helps in doing just that. While the scenes set in the house of young and old Clare are likely shot somewhere in Los Angeles, it is possible that most of the interior scenes were shot in a studio.

Several scenes of the series, such as young Clare heading to high school and driving around with her friend and colleague Frankie, are all supposedly shot in Los Angeles as well. The backdrop of Los Angeles may have purportedly given the incandescent appeal to the story that traces a young happy Clare, excited to face the world in comparison to the old Clare, who is struggling with memories of her dead mother and issues with her husband and daughter.

While the family’s journey to healing and happiness isn’t a bed of roses, the character given to the series through the brightness of Los Angeles may have helped enhance the narrative and Clare’s journey. With all its riveting elements and authenticity, the backdrop of the series easily helped coalesce the elements of Clare’s struggles effortlessly.

