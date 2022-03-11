Where is Tyler Henry’s Mom Theresa Now?

There’s no denying that Tyler Henry is a world-renowned medium owing to his aura, empathy, and energy, but what most people tend to forget is that his mother played a crucial role in these aspects. After all, as depicted on Netflix’s ‘Life After Death with Tyler Henry,’ just like in E!’s ‘Hollywood Medium,’ she’s the one whose belief from day one enabled him to develop his clairvoyant abilities. So now that we know a bit about the personal issues she has faced – while still being her son’s best friend as well as his biggest supporter – let’s dig deeper into her life, shall we?

Who is Tyler Henry’s Mother?

Tyler Henry’s mother is none other than the warm and loving Theresa Koelewyn, someone who has managed to lead a powerfully positive life despite her upbringing. Everyone believed that Stella Nestle was the woman who gave birth to her despite her being white in a primarily Black household, as per the series, yet that’s because the former’s boyfriend at the time was white. However, the truth is that not only was Stella – a con artist and a murderer – apparently abusive to her children, but she’d also “taken” Theresa from her real family in Louisiana shortly after her birth.

The worst part, though, is that Theresa didn’t have a single clue about it until around 2019, when she and Tyler did a DNA test for fun, only to learn that her family wasn’t her family at all. That’s when the middle-aged mother of one began her journey to uncover her roots, during which she made it clear that she felt lost and broken due to a lack of direct answers. Theresa was glad not to be related to the criminal anymore, something she’d reportedly always wanted considering the alleged number of lives her “mother” ruined, yet she never expected things to turn out this way.

Where is Tyler Henry’s Mother Now?

Despite the physical and mental strain it put on them, Theresa Koelewyn and Tyler Henry worked hard to understand both where she came from and why she was given up. In that process, they not only found her blood-related siblings/cousins who openly welcomed them into their lives, but they also learned she was given up out of necessity/shame rather than anything else. Theresa was never unwanted; it’s just that her mother, Mary, along with her grandmother, believed she could have a better life under someone else’s care since her father, Joe Cowart, was not in the picture.

Of course, Theresa can’t help but ponder the what-ifs of her entire situation, yet it also appears as if she has been trying her best to let go of the pain to embrace her various relatives. From what we can tell, the California native is still close to the siblings she grew up with, and she’s been getting to know her blood as well, all the while supporting her son alongside her husband, David. Honestly, the latter two seem to be the reason for her contentment in life, especially considering the fact that the couple has been together since they were 15 years old and now share a kind, successful son.

“It sounds stereotypical, but my mom is my best friend,” Tyler said on the Netflix original. “My mom gets me, I get her — we’re beyond the point of cordiality.”

Read More: Where is Stella Guidry Nestle Now?