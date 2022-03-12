How to Get a Reading From Tyler Henry? What Is the Cost?

Tyler Henry may only be in his mid-20s, but there’s no denying that he’s one of the most sought-after, renowned, and supposedly accurate clairvoyant mediums in the world right now. He was just 10 when he began getting intuitive mental images, as per ‘Life After Death With Tyler Henry,’ from where he cultivated his abilities to help the bereaved find some clarity as well as closure. So now that we know how his process of allegedly communicating with the spirits of those who’ve passed works, let’s find out more about how you can land a reading from him, shall we?

How to Get a Reading From Tyler Henry?

Before delving into what you need to do to score an appointment with Tyler Henry, we have to warn you that it’s not going to be easy — he reportedly has a waitlist of over 300,000 people. With that said, though, if you believe your experience with him will be worth the long wait, you can head on over to the inquiry page of his official website to start the approach. That’s where you’ll be required to fill out a form asking you to share your name, e-mail id, address, and a message (presumably regarding your objective for the booking and why you picked Tyler in particular).

At the top of that same page, to avoid any confusion and/or speculations on his authenticity, there’s a notice making it clear that Tyler himself does not have access to this inbox. In other words, he essentially goes into the private readings without any prior information about his clients, and it’s his team that sets up everything else, including who he will meet and when. It also mentions that it may take them a while to get back to you because demand “is a bit overwhelming at the moment,” and it would be better if you go through their Privacy Policy and Disclaimer section first.

What’s the Cost of a Tyler Henry Reading?

Tyler Henry has had such incredible success in his career that not only has he gone from being a local in Hanford, California, to having his own Netflix original, but he’s also been dubbed Hollywood’s go-to medium. Therefore, considering the fact that he often does live shows, has penned a memoir, and had a four-season run on E! with ‘Hollywood Medium,’ it’s safe to assume that he charges a fair bit for his time. He hasn’t revealed his exact prices, but we do know psychic medium Theresa Caputo takes about $50-$175 per sitting. Considering Henry has a long list of high-profile clients, it is very likely that he charges more than Caputo. Our best estimate is that Tyler Henry’s reading cost is close to $200 for an hour-long sitting.

As for Tyler’s live show tickets, they range from $22-$153, depending on whether you go for the simple show package or the VIP package that includes a meet-and-greet, his book, merch, etc. More importantly, we should mention that the clairvoyant has been known to give away readings online, so you can always keep an eye out on his social media platforms – Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook – for any special offers.

Read More: Where is Tyler Henry’s Mom Now?