Where is Wrexham AFC Fan Michael “Scoot” Hett Now?

As a sports documentary series we can only describe as equal parts captivating, intimate, light-hearted, and local community-driven, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is an FX original unlike any other. After all, despite the fact Rob McElhenney as well as Ryan Reynolds helm the production as new owners of a fifth-level football (soccer) club, its fiercely unfaltering supporters are the real story. The prime example is the feature of Michael “Scoot” Hett — so now, if you wish to learn more about him, his past experiences, and his current standing, we’ve got every necessary detail for you.

Who is Michael “Scoot” Hett?

Michael “Scoot” Keith Hett is a true native of the idyllic county borough called Wrexham in Northeast Wales in every way imaginable — born, brought up, educated, and settled in the same area. It thus comes as no surprise that he’s been a fan of the regional association football club for as long as he can remember, especially considering both his parents were devout followers as well. The game has hence played a significant role in every aspect of his existence, whether it be how he spends quality time with friends, family, and his wife or even his motivation to conquer cancer.

The lead singer-songwriter of The Declan Swans (since 1998) actually admitted in the docuseries that the top item on his bucket list was, is, and will continue to be seeing Wrexham get promoted. Michael had undergone two major operations for the complete removal of the tumor from his colon before he began balancing chemotherapy with touring, yet his team was always on his mind.

“I was spaced out a lot of the time [during treatments]…,” the now-proud cancer survivor candidly explained in the FX production. “I did a lot of thinking. Schoolboy memories. You know, I was thinking about me dad. Me mummy passed away a few years back, and I could only imagine what it [could’ve been like] for Wendy (my wife). I haven’t been married that long long, only six years (2016). We do a lot together; she watches Wrexham as well. Football was a big part of me thoughts. I didn’t think about things like death. I would just think, ‘I can’t go yet; I’ve got to see Wrexham get promoted.'”

Where is Michael “Scoot” Hett Now?

From what we can tell through his social media platforms, Michael not only continues to reside in Wrexham alongside his loving wife Wendy Smithies Hett, but he’s also still an active creator. In fact, apart from being a member of The Declan Swans, the socialist is a writer as well — he likes alternative poetic humor, which he accentuates in his music, speeches, as well as Twitter posts.

We should mention that Michael’s band (and thus he) has actually received quite a lot of attention in the past couple of years owing to their catchy song “Always Sunny In Wrexham.” They’d released this single shortly after the takeover by Rob and Ryan, with the lyrics celebrating the hope of Wrexham’s overall improvement — it’s what fans now sing in the stands at almost every match.

“It’s massive,” Michael once said in an interview, referring to the club’s sale as well as its impact. “We’ve done a lot of gigs in the past to raise money for the cub and the Trust, but it had come to a time where we weren’t getting anywhere. I don’t think even the club would’ve survived covid, to be honest. But this kind of takeover is unbelievable; can’t be put into words. Ryan and Rob seem like decent people, they are community people, and there is no nasty incentive like we’ve had when we’ve been ripped off in the past. It’s all brilliant. Rob has said himself that he sees a lot of similarities between Wrexham and Philadelphia, which is good. I’m chuffed.”

