Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents Forever: Filming Locations and Cast

The Charles Murray directorial, Lifetime’s ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Forever,’ is a romantic drama film that follows a military veteran named Johnnie Taylor who returns home from a long term of military service only to be greeted by divorce papers. Going through a rough patch in his life, it seems to get worse when he gets pulled over for speeding by a local policewoman named Carlie Walters. However, in an unexpected turn of events, he finds happiness as he falls head over heels in love with her.

While she has won his heart almost instantly, he has to work to earn her heart by getting the approval of her three teenage daughters. With the prospect of having a family of his own right in front of him, Johnnie must battle his inner demons and finally let go of his old fears and regrets. Crucial parts of the story unfold mainly in the police station and Carlie’s residence, which works as a symbol of hope and family for the veteran. Thus, the latter itself serves as an additional character, which holds just as much significance as the other characters.

Where Was Terry McMillan Presents: Forever Filmed?

‘Terry McMillan Presents: Forever’ was shot in Germany and seemingly in Los Angeles, California. As per reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production got underway in June 2024 and supposedly wrapped up after a few weeks within the same month. One of the cast members, Elimu Nelson, opened up about his experience filming the movie. He wrote, “Had a GREAT time on this film. Such a great cast and really NICE people. A lot of fun, can’t wait for ya’ll to peep it! Another one in the books with my man my mellow Charles Murray leading us. And I finally got to work with my fellow @syracuseu brother @tayediggsinsta .”

Los Angeles, California

A majority of ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Forever’ was supposedly taped in and around the city of Los Angeles. From what it seems, the cast and crew members took over several establishments in the city, including a residential property, which served as the residence of Carlie Walters and her children. Various streets in different neighborhoods were also utilized by the director and his team to shoot important exterior sequences for the romantic film.

Brandenburg, Germany

For taping a limited amount of portions, the filming unit of ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Forever’ traveled to the German state of Brandenburg. For aerial or establishing shots, they captured the cityscape of the town of Templin with several establishments, including the Mary Magdalene Church at Kantstraße 7-8. Constructed in the middle of the 18th century, the church is situated right at the heart of Templin’s old town.

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever Cast

Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, Taye Diggs portrays Johnnie Taylor in ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Forever.’ Over the course of his decades-long acting career, he has many movies and TV shows under his credit, which is why he might seem like a familiar face to some of you. For instance, besides playing the role of Dr. Sam Bennett in ‘Private Practice,’ he also stars in ‘Opening Night,’ ‘Doomsday,’ ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy,’ ‘All American,’ ‘Ada Twist, Scientist,’ ‘Empire,’ ‘Murder in the First,’ and ‘Day Break.’ Meanwhile, Meagan Good dons the garb of Carlie Walters, the love interest of Johnnie Taylor in the Lifetime film.

The multi-talented actress slowly made her way into the industry by appearing in guest roles on numerous 90s shows, such as ‘The Parent ‘Hood,’ ‘Touched by an Angel,’ and ‘The Steve Harvey Show.’ Also a director, Meagan has managed to showcase her range as an actress by featuring in different kinds of projects. You might recognize her from ‘Jumping the Broom,’ ‘Think Like a Man,’ ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,’ ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ ‘Deception,’ ‘Cousin Skeeter,’ ‘Harlem,’ and ‘The Jersey.’ Furthermore, Jeremy Urann portrays Levi Ryan, while Leesie Pinto essays the role of Leslie Walters. Other talented actors who play supporting roles in the romantic movie are Madison Griggs as Courtney Walters, Chloe Elise Ellis as Tessa Walters, Terrell Tilford as Gary Pruitt, and Elimu Nelson as Lamar Walters.

