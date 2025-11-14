Where is Prime Video’s Malice Filmed?

Created by James Wood, ‘Malice’ is a psychological thriller series whose spotlight is put on a young male nanny, AKA “manny.” We meet Adam Healey (Jack Whitehall), who is hired by the filthy rich Tanner family at their opulent Greek island estate. Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) has applied Adam’s services for the children of his guests, Jules (Christine Adams) and Damien (Raza Jaffrey). Adam quickly manages to blend in with those around him, going to the extent of flirting with Jamie’s wife, Nat (Carice van Houten).

However, things start to get complicated when his actions become misaligned with what he is being paid to do. From poisoning the food to throwing away a passport to setting various traps for his employers, the list goes on and on. Clearly, he seems to have infiltrated the family to gather intel on them and harm them. The question is why? What’s interesting is that Jamie seems to be hiding something, and their estate is the safe where the secret is secure, or so he thinks. The gorgeous visuals of the Prime Video show serve as a charming contrast to the underlying dark motivations of the narrative, appearing like a flower only to make us wonder just what kind of serpent hides underneath.

Malice Filming Locations

Season 1 of ‘Malice’ was filmed in the UK and Greece, specifically in London, and Paros, Naxos, Kos, Thasos Island, and Athens. Principal photography reportedly began in February 2024 and continued for over 18 weeks before wrapping up in July of the same year. Jack Whitehall, while speaking to Glamour about his experience filming, told how “you genuinely feel very thankful when you are able to do a project that takes you somewhere as beautiful as that.”

London, England

A portion of the show was taped in London, the capital of England. The crew traveled to Richmond, a town located in the southwest part of the city, to film some sequences. The town is known for its parks and the River Thames on which it stands. Some scenes were also filmed in Knightsbridge, a residential district in central London, just south of Hyde Park. The crew posted notice boards informing the locals about the filming and advising them to take caution.

Paros, Greece

Greece was the base for filming. The production team went to Paros, one of the islands in the Cyclades. There, they accessed a luxury home in Makria Miti South, which doubled for the Tanner family’s holiday home. Designed by Studio Seilern Architects, the pristine house is located on the west coast of the island. Its minimal design, the negative-edge pool, the poolside courtyard, and the white aesthetic made of marble and stone contribute to a perfect modernism-meets-marld appearance.

While speaking to Glamor, David Duchovny addressed his feelings while filming in Paros as “very special, not just physically, because they’re obviously beautiful and the water’s amazing. But just the history of the place and the people. I think back on The Odyssey and The Iliad and all the texts that I read and imagined when I was in high school and college, and now I was finally there. My son is studying classics and classic archeology, so both of us [are fascinated]. We’d be happy to both take the job of [tourism ambassadors for Greece].” The 250-member film crew stayed on Paros for over 2 months for the shoot.

Parikia village, which serves as the main port of Paros island, was utilized for some shots. The team also visited the Kolymbithres beach and Agia Irini beach to record outdoor scenes. The area around Agios Antonios Monastery, situated on Kefalos Hill near the village of Marpissa, served as the backdrop for certain sequences. The Petros Aliprantis shipyard in the village of Naoussa was used as a setting for additional scenes.

Naxos, Greece

Several scenes were also lensed in Naxos, which is the largest island in the Cyclades. It is where the cave on Mt. Zas is located, where, according to Greek mythology, Zeus was raised. Known for its diverse landscapes, Naxos is a popular tourist destination and is apt for adventurers who like windsurfing and kitesurfing, thanks to the windy nature of the region. Hotspots like the Venetian Towers, Venetian Kastro, and the village of Apiranthos are must-visits.

Kos, Greece

The production team also went to the island of Kos, part of the Dodecanese island chain in the southeastern Aegean Sea. There, it taped outdoor scenes at the Agios Fokas beach. The picturesque stretch of coastline has a mesmerizing mix of black and white sand and pebbles. It is perfect for people who love undisturbed waterfronts. Activities tourists can indulge in include sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling.

Thasos Island, Greece

Thasos Island also served as the backdrop for some scenes. In it, the cameras were set up at the Alyki, a peninsula/human settlement on the island’s south-east coast. Leading out into the northern Aegean Sea and forming two beautiful coves, the settlement dates back to the 7th century B.C. It is great for snorkelling, thanks to the crystal-clear waters and underwater rocky landscape.

Athens, Greece

Last but not least, the crew also shot some scenes in Athens, the legendary capital of Greece. Specifically, Kotzia Square, located in the central part of the city, served as the base for some additional sequences. Like a portal to the past, the square boasts neoclassical architecture that can be spotted in the building of the Municipality of Athens and the National Bank of Greece. The city itself is renowned for its medieval charm and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Some of the must-visit landmarks here are the Parthenon, Zappeion, Metropolitan Cathedral, and the Academy of Athens.

