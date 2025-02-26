12 Best Nanny and Maid Movies and Shows on Netflix (February 2025)

Media centered around nannies and maids carry a unique, almost elusive quality. Entrusting a stranger with your home and, more importantly, your children is never a simple decision, making these stories naturally compelling. Beneath the surface of their roles, nannies and maids often navigate intricate personal struggles, unspoken dynamics, and emotional entanglements that add layers of depth to their narratives.

While many films and shows delve into the suspenseful or dramatic side of these relationships, others embrace warmth, humor, and the unexpected bonds that form between caretakers and families. Whether heartwarming or haunting, lighthearted or intense, this genre has an undeniable pull, drawing viewers into the lives of those who work behind the scenes of daily life. Netflix offers a rich selection of films and series that explore these themes in fascinating ways. So, we’ve curated a must-watch list of the best movies and shows about nannies and maids available on the platform.

12. Deadly Illusions (2021)

‘Deadly Illusions’ is a psychological thriller that blurs the lines between reality and imagination, making it a gripping entry into the category of films about nannies. The story follows Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis), a bestselling author who hires a seemingly perfect young nanny, Grace (Greer Grammer), to care for her children while she works on her next novel. However, as Mary becomes increasingly drawn to Grace, unsettling occurrences begin to unfold, leaving her questioning what’s real and what’s a figment of her imagination. Unlike traditional depictions of nannies as supportive figures, this film explores the complexities of trust and deception in intimate spaces. It keeps viewers on edge with its slow-burning tension, making it a compelling choice for those who enjoy psychological thrillers with a touch of domestic suspense. You can watch it here.

11. Master of the House (2024)

‘Master of the House’ is a gripping Thai drama that delves into power, betrayal, and the deep divides between the elite and the working class. The story revolves around Kaimook (Narilya Gulmongkolpech), a former maid who is suddenly thrust into the role of a legal wife after her billionaire husband, Roongroj (Teerapong Leowrakwong), unexpectedly announces their marriage. However, when Roongroj dies mysteriously in their lavish mansion, Kaimook finds herself trapped in a dangerous game of secrets and suspicion as she becomes determined to uncover the truth behind his death. With its mix of murder mystery and social commentary, this show keeps audiences hooked, making it a standout addition to stories about maids navigating treacherous, high-society settings. Watch this compelling tale here.

10. I Used to Be Funny (2024)

‘I Used to Be Funny’ is a deeply affecting drama that intertwines dark humor with emotional depth, making it a unique entry in films featuring nannies. The story follows Sam (Rachel Sennott), a stand-up comedian struggling with trauma and personal demons, who once worked as a nanny for a teenage girl named Brooke (Olga Petsa). When Brooke mysteriously goes missing, Sam is forced to confront her past and unravel the emotional connections that still haunt her. The film doesn’t focus solely on domestic responsibilities but instead explores the emotional bonds between caregivers and children and how those relationships shape both lives. With a powerful lead performance and a compelling mystery at its core, this film delivers an unforgettable story of resilience, guilt, and self-discovery. It can be streamed here.

9. The Babysitter (2017)

‘The Babysitter’ is a thrilling blend of horror and comedy that puts a darkly entertaining twist on the classic babysitter trope. The story follows Cole (Judah Lewis), a timid 12-year-old who has a crush on his cool and charismatic babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving). One night, when Cole stays up past his bedtime, he makes a terrifying discovery about Bee and her seemingly perfect group of friends — unleashing a night of chaos, survival, and unexpected laughs. Instead of a nurturing guardian, Bee is a mix of charm and danger, making her one of the most memorable nannies in modern horror. With its stylish direction, fast-paced action, and sharp humor, the film delivers a wildly entertaining ride that blends coming-of-age elements with over-the-top horror, making it a must-watch for fans of genre mashups. The movie is available here.

8. Country Comfort (2021)

‘Country Comfort’ is a heartwarming family sitcom that brings a fresh and musical twist to the classic nanny storyline. The show follows Bailey (Katharine McPhee), a struggling country singer who unexpectedly takes on the role of a nanny for a widowed cowboy, Beau (Eddie Cibrian), and his five children. While initially out of her depth, Bailey soon finds herself bonding with the family through music, laughter, and life lessons, all while rediscovering her own dreams. The show injects a Southern flair into its narrative and showcases the power of music as a means of healing and connection. ‘Country Comfort’ is a delightful watch for those who enjoy family-friendly entertainment with a country twist. Watch this wholesome drama here.

7. Tully (2018)

‘Tully’ is a deeply introspective drama that offers a raw and honest portrayal of motherhood, making it a standout in films about nannies. The story follows Marlo (Charlize Theron), an overwhelmed mother of three who is struggling to balance the demands of her growing family and her own well-being. Enter Tully (Mackenzie Davis), a young and free-spirited night nanny who brings much-needed relief into Marlo’s chaotic life. As their bond deepens, Tully’s presence forces Marlo to confront emotions she has long buried. Unlike traditional nanny stories that focus on child-rearing, this film shifts the lens to the caregiver herself, exploring the emotional toll of parenting and the quiet desperation that often goes unnoticed. You can give it a try here.

6. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ is a gothic horror series that reimagines the classic nanny narrative with eerie suspense and emotional depth. Inspired by Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, the story follows Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), a young American au pair hired to care for two orphaned children at the mysterious Bly Manor. As she settles into the grand yet unsettling estate, Dani begins to experience chilling supernatural occurrences, uncovering dark secrets that bind the house and its inhabitants to a haunting past. What sets ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ apart is its masterful blend of horror and poignant storytelling. While it delivers spine-tingling moments, the series is ultimately a meditation on love, loss, and the ghosts — both literal and metaphorical — that linger in our lives. This horror tale can be streamed here.

5. The Baby-Sitters Club (2020)

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ is a delightful and modern adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s beloved book series, bringing a fresh and empowering take on young entrepreneurs stepping into caregiving roles. The show follows a group of middle-school girls — Kristy (Sophie Grace), Claudia (Momona Tamada), Stacey (Shay Rudolph), Mary Anne (Malia Baker), and Dawn (Xochitl Gomez) — who form a babysitting business in their small town. As they navigate friendships, family dynamics, and growing up, they also learn valuable lessons about responsibility, leadership, and empathy. The show stands out because of its heartfelt storytelling and relatable themes. With its inclusive cast, timely social themes, and nostalgic charm,’ The Baby-Sitters Club‘ is a feel-good show that appeals to both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers. Find it here.

4. Alias Grace (2017)

‘Alias Grace’ is a compelling historical drama that brings a haunting complexity to the role of a maid. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, which is inspired by true events, the series follows Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a young Irish immigrant who works as a maid in 19th-century Canada. After being accused of a brutal double murder, Grace’s story unfolds through interviews with a psychiatrist attempting to uncover the truth — was she a cold-blooded killer or a victim of circumstance? The series unearths the hidden struggles and dangers of domestic work, especially for women in vulnerable positions. With its sharp writing, mesmerizing performances, and a lingering sense of mystery, ‘Alias Grace‘ is a thought-provoking and chilling take on the role of a maid in a world where truth is often shaped by those in power. You might stream it here.

3. Roma (2018)

‘Roma’ is a profoundly moving and visually stunning film that offers an intimate look at the life of a domestic worker. Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the story follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), an Indigenous live-in maid working for a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. As Cleo cares for the children and navigates the family’s struggles, she also faces her own personal hardships, highlighting the quiet resilience and emotional depth of those often overlooked in society. The movie places Cleo at the center, allowing her experiences, joys, and sorrows to take precedence. Through a mix of social commentary, historical context, and raw human emotion, ‘Roma’ is a poignant and unforgettable tribute to the unseen caretakers who shape the lives of the families they serve. The movie is available here.

2. Hell for You (2025)

‘Hell For You’ is a psychological thriller that transforms the traditional babysitter role into a gripping tale of revenge and deception. The story follows Sachiko Tachibana (Nozomi Sasaki), a woman who was wrongfully accused of murder 14 years ago. Now, with a new identity, she infiltrates the home of a famous influencer as a babysitter, quietly plotting her long-awaited revenge. However, as she grows closer to the family, the lines between justice and obsession begin to blur, leading to a tense and unpredictable game of secrets and manipulation. Rather than focusing on nurturing or protection, the film uses the role of a babysitter as a means of psychological warfare, exploring themes of injustice, vengeance, and hidden identities. Utilizing its intense premise and a layered protagonist, ‘Hell For You’ promises to be a chilling and emotionally charged thriller that keeps audiences on edge. It can be watched here.

1. Maid (2021)

As its name suggests, ‘Maid’ strips life down to its rawest, most unvarnished truths—hard work, low pay, and the relentless struggle to survive. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,’ the series follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother who scrubs her way through backbreaking labor, cleaning homes for the privileged while barely keeping herself and her daughter afloat. Every shift is more than just a job; it’s a battle against a system designed to keep her trapped in poverty, an abusive past that refuses to let go, and the suffocating exhaustion of doing it all alone. Like the dirt she wipes away, Alex fights to remove the stains of trauma, self-doubt, and hopelessness from her life. But cleaning is never just about tidying up — it’s about starting fresh, about scrubbing away what no longer serves you. ‘Maid‘ doesn’t romanticize resilience; it lays bare the unpaid emotional labor, the invisible sacrifices, and the dignity that so often goes unrecognized. Find this incredibly moving tale here.

Read More: Best Inspirational and Uplifting Movies on Netflix