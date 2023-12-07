Mr. Monk’s Last Case Movie: All the Filming Locations

Adrian Monk, a brilliant detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder returns, but on the big screen with the long-awaited revival movie ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,’ a crime comedy movie that serves as a spin-off film for the classic detective series ‘Monk’ created by Andy Breckman. Directed by Randy Zisk, the Peacock production centers upon Monk whose stepdaughter’s wedding preparations turn into a tragedy when her fiancé dies in an unexpected bungee jumping accident.

Stepping out of retirement and testing out his rusty yet still efficient detective skills, Monk is hell-bent on solving one last and personal case. With Tony Shalhoub and Melora Hardin reviving their respective roles as Adrian and Trudy Monk, respectively, the mystery film also consists of other talented cast members, such as Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Hector Elizondo, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Caitlin McGee. Since the revival movie takes us through the journey of Monk who tries to get to the bottom of the truth, most of us wonder where ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’ was filmed.

Where Was Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Shot?

Ontario, the second-largest province in the Great White North, is where ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’ was filmed in entirety. The taping of the mystery thriller precisely took place in the city of Toronto. Production commenced in early May 2023 and ended in the latter part of the same month. The old and new cast and crew members had a great time on the sets as the cast members of the original — Tony Shalhoub, Howard, Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, Hector Elizondo, and Ted Levine — reminisced about their time creating the acclaimed show and also made new and lasting memories as they breathed life into their respective characters for the legendary former detective’s last case.

Toronto, Ontario

‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’ was shot in the city of Toronto, the capital of the east-central part of the country. For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew moved to several locations in the metropolis, that is nestled along the northwestern edge of Lake Ontario. In particular, Cinespace Studios is where a major portion of the taping of the mystery movie was carried out. Located at 777 Kipling Avenue #300 in Etobicoke, the production facility comprises 18 well-equipped sound stages spread across a large area.

Over the years, Toronto has emerged as one of the major hubs for film and television production in the world. Home to some of the largest and technologically advanced movie and TV studios, the city also features multiple rural, urban, and suburban areas that are favorable for shooting a wide array of projects. Moreover, it boasts a climate that supports the process of filming and often stands in for several other popular cities across the globe, such as New York City or Chicago. In addition, the lucrative tax benefits offered by the government for choosing Toronto as a shooting location are also what attracts filmmakers to the city.

Apart from that, Toronto also has an abundant supply of experienced technicians and proficient actors. The aforementioned factors have earned it the colloquialism of Hollywood North, which Toronto shares with Vancouver. Naturally, the city has served as a shooting site for numerous movies and shows through the years; some of the titles are ‘Private Eyes,’ ‘The Indian Detective,’ ‘Odd Squad,’ ‘Seeing Things,’ ‘Police Academy,’ and ‘Pretty Hard Cases.’ Interestingly, the Queen City is also where the original series ‘Monk’ was recorded. Thus, it only makes sense that the team of ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’ set up camp in Toronto to film the final case of the eccentric consultant.

