Chicken Nugget: Where is the Netflix Show Shot?

Adapted from the eponymous Naver webtoon by Park Ji-dok. Netflix’s ‘Chicken Nugget’ is a South Korean fantasy comedy series that acquaints us with Choi Min-ah who enters a mysterious machine, mistaking it for a device that would get rid of her fatigue, and ends up turning into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun-man, who is also the owner of More Than Machine, with the assistance of his intern Go Baek-joong, who also has a crush on Min-ah, does everything he can to recover his daughter and bring her back into human form.

However, during their mission, Sun-man and Baek-joong unravel some unexpected secrets. Originally titled ‘Dakgangjeong,’ the mystery comedy series is the creation of Lee Byeong-heon and consists of a star-studded Korean ensemble cast, comprising Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, Kim You-jung, and Jung Ho-yeon. Given the vast array of locations where the intriguing events of ‘Chicken Nugget’ unfold, it is only natural for you to have some inquiries about its actual shooting sites.

Chicken Nugget Filming Locations

‘Chicken Nugget’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, seemingly in and around Seoul. Reports suggest that the shooting for the comedy series commenced in November 2022 and got wrapped up in a few months, around April 2023. Allow us to take you through all the specific locations where the adventures of Choi Sun-man and Ko Baek-joong take place in the Netflix production!

Seoul, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Chicken Nugget’ are possibly taped in Seoul and its surrounding areas. Various streets and neighborhoods of the capital of South Korea, which is officially known as the Seoul Special City, are supposedly turned into film sets during the production process of the comedy series. From the looks of it, a majority of the exterior portions are seemingly lensed outside. But in order to shoot the interior scenes, the filming unit appears to have utilized the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around Seoul.

Having a rich history, Seoul is home to five UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Jongmyo Shrine, Namhansanseong, the Royal Tombs of the Joseon dynasty, Changdeok Palace, and Hwaseong Fortress. Other than that, Seoul’s modern architectural landmarks, such as the N Seoul Tower, the Lotte World Tower, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, and the Trade Tower, might also be featured in ‘Chicken Nugget.’ Over the years, its versatile landscape has served as a production location for many movies and TV shows, including ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ ‘The Dude in Me,’ ‘Crash Landing on You,’ ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,’ and ‘Boys Over Flowers.’

