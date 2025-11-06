Where is Netflix’s Death by Lightning Filmed?

Adapted from Candice Millard’s ‘Destiny of the Republic,’ Netflix’s ‘Death by Lightning’ is a biographical period drama series created by Mike Makowsky. Inspired by historical events, the narrative dramatizes the true story surrounding the 20th US President, James A. Garfield (Michael Shannon), and his admirer, Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen), who ended up assassinating him. Following James’s rise to the top, the story portrays his complicated relationship with Charles and how the latter’s admiration gradually transforms into a fatal obsession. Besides Shannon and Macfayden, the historical show also features other talented actors, including Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford, Betty Gilpin, and Shea Whigham, all of whom help bring the intense tale to life. Set in the 19th century, the historical story unfolds in various parts of the nation as the 20th President’s relationship with his admirer turns deadly.

Death by Lightning Filming Locations

Although the story is set in the US, most of the shooting for ‘Death by Lightning’ took place in Hungary, particularly in Budapest. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the historical show got underway in early July 2024 and went on for about three months before wrapping up in October of the same year.

Budapest, Hungary

The production team visited Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, for the purpose of filming ‘Death by Lightning.’ To create the visual aesthetic of the miniseries, the cast and crew moved through several locales of the region. Since the narrative is set in 19th-century America, the decision proved appropriate as Budapest has built a reputation as an ideal European stand-in for depicting historical and Western eras. Several factors contribute to this, including architectural versatility, which is evident in the city’s landmarks, historical structures, and other attractions, featuring a range of styles such as Gothic, Neoclassical, Baroque, and Art Nouveau.

Other than the aforementioned elements, the first-rate production facilities, seasoned crews, lucrative tax rebates, as well as diverse landscapes — from countryside to frontier towns to bustling districts — lend the series a timeless charm and a realistic environment that complement the narrative. Over the years, it has hosted the filming of several historical movies and television productions, such as ‘Munich,’ ‘Nuremberg,’ ‘The Testament of Ann Lee,’ ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ ‘The Spy,’ ‘John Adams,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ ‘ A Call to Spy,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ and ‘Evita.’

Washington, DC

The capital of the nation, Washington, DC., also served as a shooting spot for a portion of the Netflix production. Since ‘Death by Lightning’ is a politically-charged historical series, it makes sense for the team to venture into the neighborhoods of the federal district to paint the canvas of the show. Named after George Washington, the cobbledstone streets, architectural heritage, monuments and government buildings, such as the Capitol Building, are steeped in American history, thus adding natural depth to a story that centers on the country’s 20th President. DC has also made an appearance in several other movies and shows, including ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘The President’s Analyst,’ ‘End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock,’ ‘A Long March,’ ‘Saigon,’ ‘In Search of the Constitution,’ and ‘Kennedy.’

Read More: Where Was Bugonia Filmed? All Shooting Locations