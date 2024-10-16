Netflix’s Outside: Exploring All Filming Locations

Written and directed by Carlo Ledesma, Netflix’s ‘Outside’ is a Philippine post-apocalyptic thriller movie that revolves around a family of four during a sudden and deadly zombie outbreak. The family’s patriarch, Francis, leads the way as he takes responsibility for the safety of his wife, Iris, and their two sons, Josh and Lucas. In order to survive and seek refuge in such testing times, they make a desperate run for Francis’ secluded childhood farmhouse.

While they manage to keep the zombies outside and away from them, something much darker and threatening brews as they uncover an old secret in the isolated and abandoned farmhouse. The zombie survival film consists of some compelling performances from talented actors, including Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez, Marco Masa, and Joel Torre, all of whom played a part in elevating the quality of the narrative. Besides the gripping story, the makers also focused on capturing the post-apocalyptic setting just right to provide the viewers with an immersive experience.

Outside Filming Locations

‘Outside’ was filmed in its entirety in the Philippines, particularly across the Province of Negros Occidental. As per reports, the makers of the horror thriller put in their hard work to bring it to life for more than a month or so in late 2023 as the principal photography got underway in October and got wrapped up by November of the same year. Upon wrapping up the project, the director, Carlo Ledesma, took to social media and wrote, “Something poetic about ending a shoot with the very first shot. So many emotions to process, thoughts to journal, people to thank. But first, sleep. Aaaand that’s. A. Wrap.”

Negros Occidental, Philippines

The production of the Netflix movie took the cast and crew to Negros Occidental, a province located in the western part of the Negros Island Region. Within the province, several streets and neighborhoods in different cities were turned into film sets to accommodate the shooting of ‘Outside.’ One of the primary shooting sites was the City of Kabankalan, which is situated on the central portion of the Southern Negros Island. From what it seems, the filming unit also traveled to the neighboring City of Bacolod, the capital of the province of Negros Occidental.

Furthermore, the City of La Carlota hosted the production of the zombie film. The historic and cultural establishments of the city were put to use to establish the post-apocalyptic setting of the Netflix production. For instance, you might be able to spot a few of them in the backdrop, including the Muscovado Sugar Mill Brick Chimney Ruins, the Infante Heritage House, the Presidencia Building, and the Agora Public Market. The director and his team also set up camp in the vast sugarcane fields of the Municipality of Ilog, mainly to record aerial and establishing shots for ‘Outside.’

Read More: Best Zombie Movies on Netflix