Where is Netflix’s The Frog Filmed?

A collaborative creation of Mo Wan-il and Son Ho-young, ‘The Frog’ is a South Korean mystery thriller series that turns into an intense psychological drama as the story unfolds. Originally titled ‘Amudo Eobsneun Supsokeseo,’ it chronicles the unsettling developments in the life of the family of Gu Sang-jun, the owner of a run-of-the-mill motel in the summer of 2000. Chaos gradually begins to ensue in the peaceful yet isolated rustic town after he provides lodging to a strange woman.

Soon, the occurrences slowly enter the supernatural territory, disrupting the normal and tranquil day-to-day lives of the owner and those residing around him. The crime show features compelling onscreen performances from talented Korean actors, including Kim Yun-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Ko Min-si, Lee Jung-eun, and Park Ji-hwan. The remote setting of the Lake View Motel, where most of the story unfolds, starts off as a peaceful place away from the hustle and bustle of the city but turns into something horrific soon, making the property one of the most important characters in the narrative.

The Frog Filming Locations

The events in ‘The Frog’ extensively take place in a remote town, where things begin to go wrong one after another. The production team decided to settle on various locations in South Korea, especially Nonsan, to bring the mysterious narrative to life. Filming of the first installment seemingly began in the summer of 2023 and continued for a few weeks before wrapping up in September of the same year. The cast and crew pulled out all stops to ensure the shooting went on seamlessly without any significant hindrances.

After the production for season 1 came to a close, one of the crew members, Christine Ko, took to social media and expressed her experience. She wrote, “It was a site where I learned so much in so many ways. Thank you to everyone who has been by my side and solid support for a long time…See you soon in another site 🖤 Now let’s play! Funemployment, here I come.”

Nonsan, South Korea

The Netflix production is taped entirely in South Korea, with a major portion of the first season being filmed in the city of Nonsan in South Chungcheong Province. Located in the southwestern part of the country, Nonsan is packed with several sites of natural and historical wonder. Alongside that, its old-world cultural charm is what contributes to the exhibition of an elevated visual aesthetic wrapped in a layer of intrigue. It is home to several lakes and offers spectacular mountain views with a blanket of lush greenery. The family-run boarding house reflecting a serene lake and offering views of the majestic mountains that we see in ‘The Frog’ is actually nestled in Onbit Natural Recreation Forest.

The roads leading to the secluded spot are also densely lined with metasequoia trees on both ends, proving it to be the perfect site for depicting the countryside town and actualizing the story on the screen. According to reports, the guesthouse — aptly named Lake View Motel — was actually constructed by the production team of season 1 for the purpose of filming. Furthermore, the weather and the rural landscape assist the cast and crew in creating the mysterious environment required to match the eerie atmosphere of the narrative. Owing to its breathtaking beauty, the privately owned forest has gained popularity among tourists over the years. Aside from ‘The Frog,’ it has doubled as a shooting site for a few other Korean dramas.

