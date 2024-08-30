Netflix’s (Un)lucky Sisters: Exploring All Filming Locations

With Fabiana Tiscornia occupying the director’s chair, Netflix’s ‘(Un)lucky Sisters’ is an Argentinian comedy-drama movie that revolves around two estranged sisters who lead different and separate lives. When a tragedy strikes the family, resulting in their father’s demise, they reunite and come across the hidden stash of millions of dollars he left behind. In a dilemma, the sisters must decide if they should do the right thing or simply keep the money for themselves.

Originally titled ‘Las Hermanas Fantásticas,’ the film stars impressive and hilarious performances from a group of talented actors, including Sofia Morandi, Leticia Siciliani, Andrea Garrote, Mariano Saborido, Lorena Vega, Ignacio Giménez, and Manuel Vignau. The light-hearted elements are scattered across the narrative, which is elevated by the locations where the story unfolds.

Where Was (Un)lucky Sisters Filmed?

The production team of ‘(Un)lucky Sisters’ made the most of the vast and versatile cityscape of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as they filmed the movie on location. In November 2023, the principal photography seemingly got underway and lasted for more than a month before getting wrapped up by late December of the same year. The still photographer of the film, Agus Ballester, took to social media and shared how grateful she was for the opportunity she received. She wrote, “Grateful to Netflix for trusting me and grateful to these fantastic projects that allow me to meet talented people all the time.”

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Situated on the western shore of the Río de la Plata, Buenos Aires served as the primary production location for a majority of pivotal scenes in ‘(Un)lucky Sisters.’ The filming unit traversed across different parts of the capital of Argentina and lensed important sequences against suitable backdrops. Since they even captured numerous aerial shots of the city for establishing shots, you are likely to notice several attractions and buildings located in and around the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

For instance, the Obelisk, the Torre Monumental, the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, the Palace of the Argentine National Congress, and the IBM Tower in Catalinas Norte, might feature in the backdrop of a few portions. In order to tape the beach scenes, the cast and crew members of ‘(Un)lucky Sisters’ set up camp on an actual beach in the area. Moreover, they seemingly took over some of the establishments in and around the city to shoot key indoor sequences, involving the lead characters.

It is also a possibility that multiple scenes were recorded on a sound stage utilizing the facilities of a film studio situated in and around Buenos Aires. Given its architectural beauty, the city provides apt and eye-catching backdrops for different kinds of projects. Apart from the Sofia Morandi starrer, Buenos Aires has hosted the production of various movies and TV shows, including ‘The Two Popes,’ ‘The Heist of the Century,’ ‘My Masterpiece,’ ‘Son of the Bride,’ ‘You Don’t Know Who You’re Talking To,’ ‘Community Squad,’ and ‘The One in Charge.’

