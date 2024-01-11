Killer Soup: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

Created by Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, Harshad Nalawade, and Abhishek Chaubey, Netflix’s ‘Killer Soup’ is an Indian comedy thriller drama series that focuses on Swathi Shetty, an amateur yet aspiring chef who strives to open a restaurant of her own someday, where she can finally serve the world her savory paya soup. Her husband Prabhakar, on the other hand, is skeptical and doesn’t support his wife’s aspirations.

However, when one accident sets off a chain reaction, Swathi and Prabhakar find themselves in hot soup. As the broth thickens, the former is forced to come up with a master plan. The comedy show consists of compelling onscreen performances from some talented Indian actors, including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti, all of whom appear in pivotal roles. The suspenseful and thrilling story plays out in the fictitious town of Mainjur, which is surrounded by lush green mountains. Thus, the surreal visuals and picturesque shots of the mountains make one ask which site doubles for Mainjur.

Killer Soup Filming Locations

‘Killer Soup’ is filmed in its entirety in India, specifically in Kerala. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series got underway in early September 2021 and continued for the next three months or so, before getting wrapped up in November of the same year. So, let’s get into the thick of all the specific sites that serve as production locations for the Netflix production!

Kerala, India

Most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Killer Soup’ are lensed in the Indian state of Kerala, which lies on the Malabar Coast of the nation. In particular, the production team takes over the hill station of Munnar, which is considered the Kashmir of South India and a popular honeymoon destination, to shoot a number of important scenes for the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. Apart from the enthralling storyline, the natural beauty of Munnar also stands out in the eyes of the viewers. Standing in for the fictitious town of Mainjur, Munnar is located in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Talking about how he prepared himself for his double role in ‘Killer Soup,’ Manoj Bajpayee explained, “I used to be the first one to arrive on the set to get the prosthetics done for one character, Parmesh. So till lunch, you are doing Parmesh, after lunch, you are doing Umesh and in the evening you are doing you’re acting as Prabhakar. So there was no luxury of getting into the skin of the character. There was no luxury of walking on it and remembering the arc of the character but rather every moment was very very challenging, I always say one thing you can ask the Al Pacinos of the world to come here and work and give an equally great performance that they are giving for so many years because our situation is really weak.”

Read More: Best Indian Shows on Netflix