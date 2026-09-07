Disney+ Hotstar has some of the best shows in the Indian OTT space that resonate well with the audience. The streaming platform features content from a wide range of genres, from crime dramas to family comedies and action thrillers to spy series. With such a huge and exciting catalog, choosing the perfect show to binge on can be difficult, so we have narrowed it down for you with a mix of shows in every genre.

35. The Mystery of Moksha Island (2024- )

A Telugu-language mystery thriller, ‘The Mystery of Moksha Island,’ centers on the death of a wealthy man. After his death, his estranged family is invited to his private island. While this itself is weird as no one seems to know each other, the mysterious departures of people one by one only make the remaining ones question the very motive behind the invitation. Starring Tejaswi Madivada, Priya Anand, Pavani Reddy, and Ashutosh Rana, the Anish Kuruvilla directorial is a well-pulled-off drama series that, despite numerous common mystery tropes, manages to keep things interesting. You can stream the series here.

34. Life Hill Gayi (2024- )

Written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and directed by Prem Mistry, ‘Life Hill Gayi’ is a six-part comedy drama. It centers on a dysfunctional family wherein siblings Dev (Divyendu Sharma) and Kalki (Kusha Kapila) have been tasked by their grandfather (Kabir Bedi) to renovate their old neglected Good Morning Woods Villa in the hills and turn it into a lucrative hotel. Whoever does the better job will apparently receive their grandfather’s fortune. Joining Dev and Kalki is their alcohol-addicted father, Himalaya (Vinay Pathak).

The confusion and chaos that result from restoring the villa provide Dev and Kalki with eye-opening lessons, each episode bringing a new problem that they have to solve. A lighthearted binge-watch, ‘Life Hill Gayi’ keeps itself floating with the performances, especially Sharma and Pathak, who bring their signature styles to the table. You can stream the show here.

33. Kanneda (2025)

Helmed by Chandan Arora, ‘Kanneda’ follows a young guy named Nirmal Chahal (Parmish Verma), AKA Nimma, a Punjabi immigrant in Vancouver, Canada. Nimma arrived in the country for a better life and, despite facing racism and isolation, manages to give shape to his talents as a rapper. Unfortunately, his fate soon sends him down the pothole of crime after encountering crime lord Sarabjeet Singh Randhawa (Arunoday Singh). Caught between drugs and dreams, Nimma soon becomes a symbol of the difference between Canada, of the natives, and “Kanneda,” of the Punjabi immigrants. A visceral portrayal of the underworld, underscored by the aspiration of the youth, makes the series a rare watch, the actors having done a compelling job bringing the characters alive on screen. You can stream the show here.

32. Kaala (2023)

Created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is a Hindi-language crime thriller that shows Intelligence Bureau officer Ritwik Mukherjee (Avinash Tiwary) in the pursuit of a wealthy businessman named Naman Arya (Taher Shabbir) who runs a money laundering ring. The show travels between the present and past and involves illegal operations between India and Bangladesh, which also serve as a plot point. Both personal and professional, ‘Kaala’ offers an entertaining watch. You can experience it here.

31. Taaza Khabar (2023)

Created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, ‘Taaza Khabar’ is a fantasy show that tells the story of a sanitation worker named Vasant “Vasya” Gawade. Vasya encounters some magical powers that enable him to predict the future, which changes his life completely. The comedy series stars Bhuvan Bam as Vasya along with Shriya Pilgaonkar as Madhubala, J. D. Chakravarthy as Shetty Anna, Deven Bhojani as Mehboob, and Prathmesh Parab as Raja “Peter” Chaturvedi. The show is known for its twist on the conventional story of a regular guy with big dreams. You may watch ‘Taaza Khabar’ here.

30. Secret Stories: Roslin (2024- )

‘Secret Stories: Roslin’ is a Malayalam drama series focusing on the inexplicable dreams of Roslin (Sanjana Dipu), an introverted teenager. She has been seeing a stalker with green eyes who is trying to kill her in her dreams, and it has been affecting her life adversely. Her older brother’s death perhaps contributes to the issue and her PTSD. Her interactions with a therapist don’t seem to help either. Things get worse when her parents usher in Jerry (Hakim Shahjahan), the new houseguest. He has the same eyes as those of the stalker from Roslin’s dreams, making her scared of him. Are her dreams connected to Jerry? Or is it just a coincidence that he and the stalker share the green eyes? As reality and dreams blend, ‘Secret Stories: Roslin’ becomes a twisted thriller filled with hidden truths. The show is directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and can be streamed here.

29. OK Computer (2021-)

A sci-fi comedy created by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, ‘OK Computer’ is set in 2031. Technology has taken over almost all aspects of human life. In such a mechanical society, we follow Cybercrime detective Saajan Kundu as he investigates the death of a person who died after the self-driving taxi he was traveling in was hacked. Kundu teams up with former partner Laxmi Suri, who is an AI scientist, for the case. The evidence leads them to believe that a self-aware, government-funded robot is responsible for the hacking. But as per Suri, robots cannot harm humans. The question then is: who is responsible for the death? In the absence of laws for crimes by artificial intelligence systems, who to charge the crime with? ‘Ok Computer’ is the first-of-its-kind show in India, set in a full-blown, technologically advanced future. You can stream it here.



28. KOBALI (2025- )

Created by Revanth Levaka, ‘KOBALI’ is a Telugu-language drama series that takes us deep into the rivalry between two families propelled by revenge. Set in a fictional town in Rayalaseema, the story follows three brothers, Gopi (Shiva), Srinu (Ravi Prakash), and Ramu (Tarun Rohith), sons of Sambaiah (Revanthinath), who are forced to lock horns with a guy named Ramana (Ravi Prakash), who goes after the brothers after losing his sister while she was in an illicit affair with Gopi. In what seems to be an unending revenge-driven battle, blood and gore take center stage as we see both families tackling vengeance and wreaking havoc. If you are into brutal action, ‘KOBALI’ hits the spot just fine. It can be streamed here.

27. The Empire (2021)

Created by Nikkhil Advani, ‘The Empire’ is a Hindi language period drama based on Alex Rutherford’s (pen name of writers/couple Diana Preston and her husband Michael Preston) novel series “Empire of the Moghul.” Tracing the emergence of the Mughal Empire in India, the series follows the founder of the empire, Babur, who was crowned the king of Farghana, the capital of eastern Uzbekistan’s Fergana Province, at the age of 14 after his father Umar Sheikh’s death. The cast includes Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Toranj Kayvon, and Shabana Azmi. It is created by Nikkhil Advani. You can watch the drama here.

26. The Trial (2023- )

When her husband, Rajiv, an additional judge, is arrested for charges of taking sexual favors as a bribe, Nayonika Sengupta returns to the legal game and joins a law firm to support her family, which includes her two daughters. While her talents as a lawyer become clear very soon, her husband’s scandal has her family life in turmoil. How she navigates these two different worlds is what we find out in ‘The Trial.’ With undercurrents of old and new relationships affecting Nayonika’s judgements, ‘The Trial’ becomes a test of her abilities as a lawyer, mother, and a woman. The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta and Jisshu Sengupta as Rajiv Sengupta, along with Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey. It can be streamed here.

25. Showtime (2024- )

Created by Sumit Roy, ‘Showtime’ throws light on the business and politics that goes on behind all the shine and glamor of the Bollywood film industry. We meet Viktor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah), the owner of a large production house named Viktory, and his son Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi). Viktor doesn’t trust Raghu to run the company and hands it over to journalist Mahika Nandy (Mahima Makwana), who is revealed to be Viktor’s granddaughter. This results in differences between an overwhelmed Mahika and a power-hungry Raghu, the repercussions of which we see in the series, and how the repercussions affect the functioning of a production house. The cast also includes Rajeev Khandelwal and Mouni Roy. You can watch ‘Showtime’ here.

24. Bhay (2022)

‘Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya’ is set in the fictional village of Shilashpura in Rajasthan, which is said to have been cursed by a sorcerer named Ridhiyakan in ancient times. The citizens of the village believe that the sorcerer is still locked up in a pile of stones, and if somebody disturbs the mound, Ridhiyakan will tear everything apart. Meanwhile, a disgraced IAS officer, Avni Raut, takes up an assignment to mediate a deal between a mining corporation and the villagers to change the fate of the village. Featuring stellar performances by Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang, this horror series blends mystery and supernatural elements with contemporary settings, making it a binge-worthy watch. You can watch it here.

23. Teerandaz (2022)

Starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Aditya Rawal, Patralekha Paul, and Sumeet Vyas, ‘Teerandaz’ is an action thriller series that revolves around Sarju, a tribal man who possesses remarkable archery skills. Sarju goes against the corrupt political and financial systems to protect his tribe from their encroachments. This leads him onto a path of criminal activity, and he eventually becomes a lethal hired assassin. Exploring the themes of greed and power, the thought-provoking show focuses on the collision of the old and the new worlds. You may watch the show here.

22. The Court (2026- )

‘The Court’ is a legal comedy that centers on a young defense lawyer taking on her father, the prosecutor, in the court of law. Yazhini (played by Yogalakshmi), who has a stammer, aims to become a good lawyer. However, she not only has to prove her worth through reasoned argument but also face her fear of stammering, which can affect her statements in court. What raises the stakes is that she takes on a case in which she has to face the celebrated lawyer Rajasekhar (V. Jayaprakash), who is also her father, who once dashed her dream of becoming a lawyer, citing her stammer as a disadvantage. With this conflict at its center, ‘The Court’ uses humor to showcase how Yazhini navigates her path through prejudice with the justice system and personal clashes to success. The show can be streamed here.

21. Pritam and Pedro (2026- )

Inspired by Amit Dubey’s books ‘Hidden Files’ and ‘Return Of The Trojan Horse, ‘Pritam and Pedro’ explores the unlikely partnership of senior cop Pedro Gonsalves (Arshad Warsi) and Pritam Parkar (Vir Hirani), a gifted hacker, who apply their distinct methods to solve crimes. They meet for the first time when Peter is put behind bars, arguing with the cops over the disappearance of his grandfather’s precious tape recorder. Pedro, recently pushed to the Cybercrime branch from the Crime branch, is looking into the abduction of Sports Minister D N Sardesai’s (Satyadeep Misra) son. When Pritam proves his hacking skills, Pedro recruits him to solve the kidnapping case, promising to find the tape recorder in return. How the two solve the cases together is underscored by humor as both apply their own approaches: Pedro, a traditionalist who believes in human resources, and Pritam, a modern-tech expert who relies on technology. You can stream ‘Pritam and Pedro’ here.



20. Social Ek Haadsa (2022)

Created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, ‘Social Ek Haadsa’ follows six individuals who take part in a competition on a live-streaming app that promises immediate fame and a prize of three crores to its most popular participants. As the participants enter the contest, their ordinary lives get turned around completely, and their everyday existence begins to undergo a profound transformation. As the boundaries between the real world and the virtual one begin to blur, the rules and moral aspects of the game start to change. Driven by the compelling performances of Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, and Waluscha De Sousa, the thriller series provides insight into the thoughts of those immersed in the realm of social media, revealing how far one can go to attain their desires. Feel free to check out the series here.

19. November Story (2021)

‘November Story’ is a Tamil language series that tells the story of a reputed crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer’s who is accused of committing a murder. The writer, Ganesan, played by GM Kumar, is found in a bewildered state next to the corpse of a woman by his daughter Anuradha, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Anuradha, an ethical hacker who is an expert in analyzing breadcrumb trails, sets out on a mission to save her father from arrest. She seeks help from her friend Malarmannan (Vivek Prasanna) and Ganesan’s caretaker Chithra (Nandhini) in her quest. The crime thriller series is a fresh take on the murder mystery genre that keeps you hooked till the very end. You can check out the show here.

18. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022- )

A Hindi remake of the famous British series ‘Luther,’ ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. It follows DCP Rudraveer Singh (Ajay Devgn) of the Special Crimes Unit, who is reinstated after several months. On the one hand, we see the methods that he uses to solve cases and bring singularly intelligent and shrewd criminals to justice. On the other hand, we are exposed to his personal life, including his strained marriage, his relationship with his peers and seniors, and his unusual friendship with space researcher and double-murder suspect Alia Choksi (Raashii Khanna). How these two aspects intertwine is what we get to see in this straightforward yet intriguing psychological crime thriller. You can stream it here.

17. Space Gen: Chandrayaan (2026– )

‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ is based on India’s lunar exploration missions, named the Chandrayaan programme by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Set between the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole, the series offers a compelling dramatization of the undertakings by a large team of scientists who worked day and night to right the wrongs, tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, undergo scrutiny by the government and the public, and ensure a successful landing. ISRO became the first space organization in recorded history to land on the Moon’s south pole, a historic feat that will enable the world to learn about the Moon’s lesser-known area. The show stars Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Gopal Dutt. ‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ can be streamed here.

16. City of Dreams (2019)

Set in the heart of Mumbai, ‘City of Dreams’ unravels the tumultuous journey of the Gaikwad family, entangled in the web of politics and crime. At the center of this story is the charismatic and ambitious politician Ameya Gaikwad, portrayed by Atul Kulkarni, whose aspirations lead to a deadly assassination attempt. His daughter, Poornima Gaikwad, played by Priya Bapat, is determined to avenge the attack and uphold her family’s legacy. As the political drama delves into the murky world of Mumbai politics, it exposes the complex relationships and power struggles within the family, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. You can watch ‘City of Dreams’ here.

15. 9 Hours (2022)

‘9 Hours’ is a crime thriller series with a narrative set in 1985 where three inmates break free from the central jail following the morning attendance check, splitting into three separate groups to carry out simultaneous bank heists. While two teams execute their robberies with success, one group finds themselves trapped inside a bank encircled by a formidable police presence. With just nine hours until the next headcount back at the prison, they must devise a daring escape plan and return in time. Created by Krish Jagarlamudi, this Telugu language series is known for its engaging storyline, which is full of twists and turns. You may stream it here.



14. Harikatha: Sambhavami Yuge Yuge (2024- )

‘Harikatha: Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ is a Telugu-language suspense thriller with a religious angle. It focuses on a series of brutal murders that are apparently being carried out by the different avatars of the Hindu God Vishnu. Basically, the mysterious murders take place on the same day a particular artist named Rangachari performs as an avatar of Vishnu. While the villagers believe that the killings are God’s doing, police officer Virat (Sriram) believes that there is a more reasonable explanation, which may be connected to a personal loss he suffered. With a refreshing take on the thriller genre, ‘Harikatha: Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ masterfully blends religion, faith, and crime in a way that will have you glued to the screen. The series can be streamed here.

13. Muthu Alias Kaattaan (2026- )

Created by B Manikandan, ‘Muthu Alias Kaattaan’ shows the undertakings of the men of a soon-to-be-shut-down police station in a village in Tamil Nadu after the severed head of a man named Muthu (Vijay Sethupathi) is found along with a bag full of cash and a note. As the investigation into Muthu proceeds, it is revealed that he held a string of jobs, including as a watch repairman, a mahout, a bouncer for a dance troupe, and a manager at an orphanage. He also had connections with a Kerala MLA named Benny and a North Indian guy named Sivettan. How all these people are connected and what was Muthu’s intention need to be figured out in order to find out the reason for his gruesome death. One thing that is certain is his love for money. To find out more about Muthu, you can stream ‘Muthu Alias Kaattaan’ right here.

12. Human (2022)

‘Human’ is a captivating medical thriller series that tells the story of a big pharma company and an elite private hospital who conspire to fast-track the clinical trials of an upcoming drug, despite being aware of its fatal side effects. As the development of the drug progresses, poor people are made to participate in the trials. Meanwhile, Dr. Saira Sabharwal gets her dream job with Dr. Gauri Nath as her mentor at a premiere hospital in Bhopal.

The two women’s shared commitment to the medical profession results in a strong bond between them. However, when a young migrant worker exposes the dark side of the medical system, the two doctors’ lives turn into chaos. Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari have given superlative performances in this show as Dr. Gauri Nath and Dr. Saira Sabharwal, respectively. You may watch ‘Human’ here.

11. The Night Manager (2023-)

A remake of the British series of the same name, ‘The Night Manager,’ follows Shaan Sengupta, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Navy who works as a night manager in a hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He comes across the illegal activities of an influential arms dealer, Shailendra Rungta, and infiltrates his gang to bring him down. The crime thriller series is praised for its enthralling screenplay and power-packed performances by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. You can stream the series here.

10. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023-)

Dimple Kapadia shines in this crime drama created by Homi Adajania. ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ follows a family led by the formidable matriarch, Savitri, aka Rani Baa, who operates South Asia’s largest drug cartel under the front of the Rani Cooperative, a doll-making and herbal business exclusively run by women. Rani Baa, along with her two daughters-in-law, Kajal and Bijlee, manages the cartel’s various operations while her daughter, Shanta, produces a potent cocaine variant. Amidst threats from numerous rivals, Rani Baa is compelled to select an heir for her business. Also starring Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal, the show is known for its thrilling story set in the fictional town place of Runjh Pradesh. You may watch ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ here.

9. Aarya (2020-)

Featuring the very versatile Sushmita Sen, ‘Aarya’ is a crime drama that follows the life of Aarya Sareen, a doting wife and mother who is unexpectedly thrust into the criminal underworld. When her husband, a pharma mogul, is shot, Arya must take charge to protect her family. As Aarya delves into her husband’s business, she faces dangerous adversaries, deceit, and family secrets that threaten to destroy her world and tear apart her family. Aarya’s journey is marked by her transformation from a sheltered homemaker into a formidable, resilient, and scheming matriarch who is determined to safeguard her family at any cost. Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the show weaves a gripping narrative filled with suspense, action, and emotions. You can watch it here.

8. Unheard (2021)

‘Unheard’ is a Telugu period drama set in the years between 1905 and 1950 that showcases the Indian independence movement in the princely state of Hyderabad. The narrative is shown through the common people’s perspective on the events of the movement. Created by Aditya K. V., the series masterfully represents India’s freedom struggle and features mature performances by Baladitya, Chandini Chowdary, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Ananda Chakrapani, Ajay, Srinivas Avasarala, and others. You may watch the show here.



7. Home Shanti (2022)

Starring veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, ‘Home Shanti’ is a comedy-drama that traces the journey of a middle-class family who dreams of building their own house in Dehradun. The series showcases the ups and downs and the challenges faced by the family as they begin the construction of the house. Also starring Chakori Dwivedi, Poojan Chhabra, and Happy Ranajit, ‘Home Shanti’ is a feel-good series with a relatable story, well-rounded characters, and brilliant performances. Feel free to check out the series here.

6. Save the Tigers (2023-)

‘Save the Tigers,’ aka ‘Saving the Tigers,’ is a Telugu comedy-drama that revolves around three frustrated husbands who meet by chance and start to rant about their married lives. Little do they know that their conversations are going to make news and result in a series of crazy events. Created by Pradeep Advaitham and Mahi v Raghav, the show is known for its witty storyline coupled with a delectable dose of satire and drama. You can check out the show here.

5. Aakhri Shikaar (2022)

A revenge drama set against the backdrop of a powerful family, ‘Aakhri Shikaar’ follows the Roy Group Of Industries, which faces a devastating factory fire that claims 40 lives. In the wake of the tragedy, the ambitious family members, including Bhisham Roy, Indrani Roy, and Guru Shastri, embark on a power struggle to seize control of the business. Meanwhile, Guru’s son, Samar Shastri, and Indrani’s stepson, Abhimanyu Roy, form a deep friendship despite knowing about their parents’ conflicts. Ashutosh Rana, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar, and Paoli Dam impress in this tale of power, family feuds, and vengeance. You can watch ‘Aakhri Shikhaar’ here.

4. The Freelancer (2023)

Based on the book ‘A Ticket To Syria: A Story About the ISIS In Maldives’ by Shirish Thorat, ‘The Freelancer’ is an action thriller series that focuses on Avinash Kamath, a former officer turned mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a newly married girl named Aliya from war-torn Syria. Mohit Raina steps into the shoes of Kamath, who has to go against ISIS to accomplish his mission and protect Aliya. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the show also stars Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Manjari Fadnnis in pivotal roles and keeps the audience hooked with its gripping narrative. You may stream it here.

3. Criminal Justice (2019-)

‘Criminal Justice’ is a legal drama that delves into the trials and tribulations of an individual wrongly convicted by the legal system. The show follows the life of Aditya Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey, a mild-mannered cab driver who finds himself accused of a heinous crime after a fateful night. His battle to prove his innocence becomes a nightmarish journey through the complexities of the justice system, where he encounters unscrupulous lawyers, corrupt cops, and ruthless criminals. The hit series has also come up with two more seasons titled ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’ and ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.’ Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of Advocate Madhav Mishra in the series, with the story focusing on a new case in every season. You can stream the series here.

2. Grahan (2021)

‘Grahan’ is a crime drama that follows Amrita Singh, an IPS officer, who resigns from her job due to political interference and plans to marry in Canada. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her father, Gursevak Singh, is accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Determined to uncover the truth, Amrita remains in the police force. Through her investigation, a poignant love story emerges featuring Rishi and Manu, a Hindu-Sikh couple from 1984.

As the narrative unfolds, long-buried secrets about identities and relationships begin to surface. The series features authentic performances of Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Sahidur Rahman. Created by Shailendra Kumar Jha, the show delves into the journey of seeking justice and redemption, blending the past and present into a thought-provoking narrative. You may watch it here.



1. Special OPS (2020-)

Another impressive series created by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Special OPS’ is an espionage thriller series that takes viewers on a high-stakes, international journey with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The show revolves around Himmat Singh, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, a seasoned officer who has spent nearly two decades chasing a mysterious and deadly terrorist mastermind, Ikhlaq Khan. The series unfolds in a gripping, non-linear narrative as Singh assembles a team of exceptional agents to unravel the conspiracy that threatens national security.

Together, they traverse the globe, from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, piecing a puzzle to bring down the elusive villain. Apart from Menon, the show also features stupendous acts by Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, and others. A prequel to the series titled ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’ was also released on Disney+ Hotstar, which focuses on the backstory of Himmat Singh. You can watch the series here.

Read More: Best Indian Shows on Netflix