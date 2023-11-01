Wingwomen: All French Shooting Locations of the Netflix Movie

Originally titled ‘Voleuses,’ Netflix’s ‘Wingwomen’ is a French action crime film that follows two expert thieves —Alex and Carole — both of whom are tired of always looking over their shoulders as they live life on the run. Collectively deciding to retire, the two decide to take on one last job before throwing in the towel. However, given the stakes and risks involved in the mission, which includes stealing the Ingres painting ‘The Grande Odalisque’ from the Louvre in Paris, they enlist the help of Clarence and Sam, a stunt motorcyclist who also earns his living as a boxer.

The trio of Alex, Carole, and Sam, embarks on a dangerous mission that results in a battle with the French Special Forces and their partnership. The crime drama movie consists of brilliant performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Isabelle Adjani, Félix Moati, and Philippe Katerine, all of whom elevate the quality of the narrative. Moreover, the Mélanie Laurent directorial takes place in Paris and other French locations, giving rise to many questions about the filming sites of ‘Wingwomen’ in the minds of the viewers.

Wingwomen Filming Locations

‘Wingwomen’ was filmed in France, specifically in Paris, Le Mans, and several other French locations. According to reports, principal photography for the Adèle Exarchopoulos starrer got underway around late August 2022 and continued for the following about three months or so, before getting seemingly wrapped up in late November of the same year. You are at the right place if you wish to get into the details about the specific locations of the Netflix film!

Paris, France

A significant chunk of ‘Wingwomen’ was lensed in and around Paris, the capital of France and the center of the nation’s Île-de-France region. The filming unit set up camp in different establishments, streets, and neighborhoods of Paris, while several widely recognized landmarks and attractions, such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Arc de Triomphe, the Palais Garnier, and the Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, feature in the backdrop of different scenes. From the looks of it, the production team even traveled to a few surrounding regions of the capital, especially the countryside, to shoot various exterior as well as interior scenes for the Netflix production.

Le Mans

For the purpose of shooting, the director and his team took the production to the city of Le Mans, which lies on the Sarthe River in the northwestern part of France. In particular, several racetrack scenes involving one of the lead characters were recorded on location in and around an actual car racing track — Circuit 24 Hours of Le Mans on Place Luigi Chinetti in Le Mans. Also known as Circuit de la Sarthe, the semi-permanent motorsport race is home to private tracks as well as public roads that are accessible almost all year. Furthermore, it is possible that the filming unit set up camp in and around a coastal town where they shot many establishing and exterior portions.

