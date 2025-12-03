Where Was Oh. What. Fun. Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Michael Showalter at the helm, Prime Video’s ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ is a Christmas family comedy movie that centers on Claire Clauster, who goes the extra mile to ensure that the holidays are made special for her family, including her husband, children, and grandchildren. Although she plans a special outing for this Christmas, her family members find themselves busy with their own lives and forget Claire at home on the day of the outing, making her feel undervalued and frustrated.

Subsequently, Claire sets off on an impromptu adventure all alone, devoid of cooking, cleaning, or taking care of others’ mess. While her family searches for the woman, she focuses on herself for once and rediscovers the magic of Christmas. Adapted from Chandler Baker’s ‘Oh. What. Fun.,’ the holiday film features various renowned names in the industry, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, and more. The drama unfolds in a wide variety of places, especially the Clauster household, which feels empty after Claire goes away for the holidays.

Oh. What. Fun. Filming Locations

‘Oh. What. Fun.’ was reportedly shot in its entirety in Georgia, particularly in and around Atlanta. According to reports, principal photography for the Michael Showalter directorial got underway in early May 2024 and wrapped up after nearly two months in early July of the same year. Michelle Pfeiffer, who portrays Claire Clauster, took to social media to share her experience of being a part of the production. She stated, “OH. WHAT. FUN I am having being directed by the brilliant Michael Showalter and acting alongside this crazy, funny, insanely talented group of actors!”

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Oh. What. Fun.’ was extensively filmed in the capital city of Georgia — Atlanta, located in Fulton County (with a portion also in DeKalb County). Home to world-class infrastructure and many purpose-built studios that support the creation of projects of diverse genres and scales, the metropolis has established itself as a major hub for the making of movies, television shows, commercials, and more. Alongside state-of-the-art production and post-production facilities, its thriving creative ecosystem also relies on the easy availability of a skilled pool of talents, seasoned technicians, supportive locals and officials, and lucrative tax incentives. The soundstage of one such fully-equipped studio served as a filming site for painting a portion of the visual canvas of Claire Clauster’s chaotic Christmas holiday.

To tape a few sequences, the cast and crew also visited Fritz Orr Field at Alfred E. Thompson Stadium. It is part of The Westminster Schools, which is located precisely at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta. In addition, several scenes were taped across a few other spots in Atlanta, which is also dubbed the Hollywood of the South. The cast and crew members had a memorable time and a lot of fun bringing the holiday family movie to life. Denis Leary, who plays Claire’s husband Nick, opened up about the same in an interview with NPR. He shared that right from the initial table read session, the team developed a bond, which grew stronger as they spent more time on set and deepened by the end of the production.

Shedding light on the filming experience, Leary divulged, “And after a couple of weeks go by – our first week is just the read-throughs and wardrobe and taking some of the Christmas photos. You know, one of the first things we do is dress up and act like a family so we can take photos that are going to be all over the house when we start shooting. The vibe was really good. And then, if you have really good actors, within, you know, two, three, four days of working, all of a sudden, it starts to feel like you’ve known each other for a long time, and you start to improvise together, and that’s when it really gels.” Thus, alongside serving as the backdrop, Atlanta also helped turn a reel connection into a real one.

