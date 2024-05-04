One More Shot: A Guide to All Filming Locations

Co-written and directed by James Gunn, ‘One More Shot’ is a British action thriller movie that serves as a direct sequel to ‘One Shot.’ Also known as ‘One Shot 2,’ the narrative revolves around Navy SEAL Jake Harris, who is forced to deploy his battle-honed skills to complete a challenging and deadly mission—escorting terrorist suspect Amin Mansur to Washington, D.C., for interrogation. Things are made complicated when a team of armed mercenaries ambushes Jake and Amin at the airport as they attempt to capture the latter.

Since Amin might be the only one with the information about the location of a bomb that threatens the State of the Union Address, Jake must do everything in his power to protect the suspect, ensure that justice prevails, and save hundreds of lives in the process. Led by Scott Adkins, the film also comprises other talented actors in supporting roles, including Michael Jai White, Alexis Knapp, and Tom Berenger. Since the action-packed drama unfolds at the airport, questions about the actual locations arise in the minds of the viewers.

Where Was One More Shot Filmed?

Shooting for ‘One More Shot’ reportedly took place entirely in England, particularly in Essex. Beginning in January 2023, the principal photography for the Scott Adkins starrer went on for about four weeks or so before wrapping up in February of the same year.

Essex, England

The filming unit of ‘One More Shot’ set up camp in the non-metropolitan county of Essex, which is situated between London and the North Sea. To be specific, they reportedly took over the London Stansted Airport on Bassingbourn Road in Stansted, 42 miles northeast of Central London, and taped almost all the pivotal sequences on location. The opening sequence, featuring a real terminal operative driver named Evan Warrior, was shot in Tilbury Docks. It lies on the River Thames at Tilbury in Essex.

While shooting pivotal sequences in the above-mentioned airport, the crew members, especially set designers worked hard to re-design the entire airport, putting up signs in various areas. The filmmaker, James Nunn, elaborated on the entire experience of shooting at London Stansted Airport during a conversation with Polygon. He stated, “That was the most difficult part of this whole process, filming in the working environment of an international airport. We knew we wanted to go bigger…”

James shared how filming at the airport came with many restrictions, almost similar to the restrictions that passengers face when flying internationally. “You’re going through the metal detector, you’re going through the screening thing. Getting a hundred crew in with guns, with knives, with fake explosives takes an hour off your day easily,” he said. Moreover, he elaborated further by revealing that most of the shooting was done from midnight to 4 am as during that time period, the airport was basically shut down in order to let the people sleep.

The director added, “So we’d get in the airport at like 7 or 8 at night, do some rehearsals, have a bit of food. And then we really started kicking off between midnight and 4. It was a hard stop at 4, because the planes were coming in, or people getting on planes. One particular night, we were in the baggage claim area, and we had a long take and an hour to go. And we’ve had months and months of meetings about this. But you know, there’s always one guy who’s never at the meetings who shows up and is like, Oh, you’ve got to wrap in 20 minutes. We managed to get two takes that were nine minutes each. The second one’s in the movie.”

