Where Was Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is the direct sequel to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ and the fourth film in the MCU ‘Spider-Man‘ film series. Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero action drama movie is set four years after the events of the previous installment, wherein Peter Parker erased himself from the lives and memories of everyone. Leading a single and lonely life, the forgotten Peter protects New York City full-time as Spider-Man.

Besides crime-fighting, he also bears the pain of seeing his friends, including MJ, lead happy lives without him. Soon, something changes in him, triggering a physical transformation that leaves him losing control and threatens to destroy him. Meanwhile, a new, powerful enemy rises and it is Spidey’s responsibility to come to the city’s rescue once again. Following the pattern of previous installments, the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is also set in the Big Apple, as its bustling streets reflect the commotion in adult Peter’s life as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming Locations

The shooting for Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ took place primarily in Scotland and England, specifically in Glasgow, Buckinghamshire, London, Basingstoke, Dorchester, and Kent. Minor portions were also shot in New York City, New York. According to reports, principal photography for the superhero film got underway in early August 2025 under the working title ‘Blue Oasis’ and went on for about four months before wrapping up in December of the same year. During the filming of a stunt scene on September 19, 2025, Holland sustained a minor concussion, prompting a 10-day pause in production while he recovered. Months after the shooting wrapped, in April 2026, the cast and crew reunited to film a few additional shots to add more humor and layers to the antagonist’s plotline.

Glasgow, Scotland

Although ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set in New York City, the production team utilized the vast, versatile terrains of Glasgow to lens most of the pivotal sequences. They reportedly recreated the visual aesthetic of Queens borough of NYC in the streets of Glasgow. The cast and crew set up camp at various locations across the city, including George Square, Bothwell Street, West Campbell Street, Douglas Street, Pitt Street, Wellington Street, Blythswood Street, and Trongate.

Parts of the Merchant City, such as Brunswick Street, Candleriggs, Hutchison Street, and Wilson Street, also feature in the backdrop of numerous outdoor scenes. Other areas of the city that hosted the production of the Zendaya-starrer are Waterloo Street, Cadzow Street, Oak Street, Virginia Street, and Glassford Street. As per reports, Renfield Street, West Nile Street, South Frederick Street, Drury Street, Hope Street, Ingram Street, St. Vincent Street, and Queen Street also make appearances in a few portions.

Buckinghamshire, England

Many important scenes for the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial were also shot in the ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire. In particular, the filming unit made the most of the facilities at Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road in the village of Iver. As a matter of fact, they reportedly built elaborate three NYC blocks in the film studio, basing the buildings’ designs on those near the Queensboro Bridge as that’s where Peter’s apartment is located. Home to 30 sound stages, Pinewood Studios also consists of an underwater stage, three exterior backlots, production office space, and workshop space, making it an ideal filming destination for different kinds of projects.

London, England

Filming of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ also took the cast and crew to London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom. They were spotted taping in several spots in the city in the fall of 2025. In particular, in October, filming took place at Senate House in the heart of Bloomsbury. Located on Malet Street in the university district, the iconic Art Deco building serves as the seat of the University of London. Some scenes were lensed at Ravenscourt Park, in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, in the early days of November. The team also visited Battersea Park in the London Borough of Wandsworth for the purpose of filming. Nestled on the south bank of the River Thames, the 200-acre Victorian park is known for its lush blanket of greenery and a serene lake.

According to reports, a few stunt shots featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya were recorded on the open green space stretching near West Carriage Drive. On the east side of the park, Pear Tree Cafe also hosted the shooting of the Marvel movie. The award-winning cafe lies right next to the picturesque lake, offering scenic views of the lake, parkland, and idyllic surroundings. A portion of the filming also took place just outside London, specifically in Surrey. On August 7, 2025, Tom Holland, who plays the titular character, was present at Brookwood Cemetery at Glades House in Cemetery Pales, Brookwood. Also known as the London Necropolis, the burial ground doubled as the gravesite Peter Parker visits to pay his respects to his beloved Aunt May.

Other Locations in England

A stunt sequence featuring Tom Holland’s stunt double was shot at Fanum House in Basingstoke, England. Additional filming took place in the county town of Dorset in southwest England. There, the team visited the historic market town of Dorchester to film some scenes at HM Prison Dorchester, 7 North Square. Slip 7 Boatyard and HMS Cavalier in The Historic Dockyard Chatham, an 80-acre world-famous maritime heritage site in Kent, also stood in as shooting spots for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

New York City, New York

A minor chunk of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ was also reportedly shot in New York City, situated at the southern tip of New York State. Since the film is set in the Big Apple, it is only natural that the makers shot a few key scenes on location to add authenticity to the visual narrative. Apart from the ‘Spider-Man’ films, other notable movies and TV shows taped in NYC are ‘Disclosure Day,’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ ‘Thunderbolts*,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘ John Wick,’ ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ and ‘The Punisher.’

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