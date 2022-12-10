Where Teresa Kotomski’s Kids Now?

When retired corrections officer Raymond “Ray” Kotomski suddenly lost his life on August 19, 2009, no one initially suspected his wife of being responsible despite their estrangement, but she was. After all, as explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Something Sweet,’ she’s the one who pushed for him to be taken off life support once he fell ill, only for it to come to light that he’d been cruelly poisoned. Yet it’s imperative to note her family, especially her children, vehemently believe in her claims of innocence — so now, if you just wish to learn more about the latter, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are Teresa Kotomski’s Children?

Even though 43-year-old nurse’s assistant Teresa had remained unmarried for over two decades when she first came across Ray on an online dating website, she was a proud mother of three. In fact, she had reportedly been so dedicated to providing for her family while also being present that neither Roy Van Lovin Jr., Sarah Ryan, or Joshua “Josh” Ryan felt a severe parental upset. Though they were undeniably glad once they learned she’d connected with the former (also a divorced parent of three) regardless of their 16-year age gap because they could see he made her happy.

“[Ray] made my mom happy,” Josh, the youngest of Teresa’s trio as a high schooler at the time, candidly admitted to ‘Dateline.’ “She definitely had a smile [tied to him… She] was a big country music fan, so I think he was her Kenny Rogers in the making. That was kind of what we joked about. She thought he was handsome.” The couple thus unsurprisingly tied the knot following a short courtship in May 2004 and moved into a new home close to her family in Ashtabula County, Ohio, but tragedy soon struck.

In October 2006, Teresa’s 21-year-old daughter Sarah sadly passed away in a car crash, leaving behind her infant daughter and toddler son whose fathers weren’t in the picture, per the episode. “Somebody had to step up and take them kids,” Roy said. [My mom] was the first one with her hands out, ready and willing to take them.” Her relatively new husband seemingly supported her in this decision as well, and they didn’t waver even when the young girl was diagnosed with brain cancer within two months.

But alas, by the time 2009 rolled around, Teresa and Ray had separated owing to their differences. Roy has actually claimed that his “mom was scared” as his stepfather had begun drinking heavily and acting moodily, only for everything to then shatter apart with his demise.

Where Are Teresa Kotomski’s Children Now?

From what we can tell, both of Teresa’s sons are doing their best to move on from the past while keeping in touch with their close family, no matter the physical distance dividing them apart. That’s especially because while Roy still appears to be based in Ashtabula County, Ohio, his younger brother Josh recently relocated to Dillon, South Carolina.

Apart from the fact he’s a dog dad and is in a relationship with a woman named Deanne Webber, we unfortunately do not know much about Roy’s current personal or professional experiences. But on the other hand, we can positively reveal that Josh, who’s happily involved with a woman named Ashley Bethel at the moment, is a Bradford School of Business Accountancy graduate and actually moved to South Carolina for a job at Vesuvius.

