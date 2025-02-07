Where is Netflix’s The Åre Murders Filmed?

Directed by Alain Darborg and Joakim Eliasson, Netflix’s ‘The Åre Murders‘ delves into a captivating detective thriller told through the eyes of Hanna Ahlander, a city cop who seeks respite in the small mountain town of Åre. Soon after arrival, Hanna becomes engulfed in a local girl’s disappearance case, which piques her interest. She must team up with police officer Daniel Lindskog to get to the bottom of the mystery and find out the secrets lurking underneath the foundations of the scenic township. The show captures the elegant and dazzling snowy landscapes of the Scandinavian countryside, enhancing the central drama at its heart, which is laced with macabre details and chilling murders. As such, its icy backdrops are perfect for a hard-boiled detective story where dangers lie everywhere.

The Åre Murders Filming Locations

True to its narrative, ‘The Åre Murders’ is primarily filmed in Sweden, specifically in the townships of Åre and Stockholm. The country is famed for its geodiversity, especially its many coastal islands and abundance of inland lakes. It is also home to forested regions, mountains, sandy beaches, pastures, open countryside, and stunning ocean views. It is also defined by its island geography, with some of its main cities, like Stockholm, being built on numerous islands. History, tradition, art, culture, nature, and urban life combine together in Sweden’s various locales, showcasing its versatility as a filmmaking spot. The production primarily focuses its attention on depicting vast open areas with a small human population, breeding suspense and danger in every scene.

Åre, Sweden

Filming for ‘The Åre Murders’ takes place in the locality of Åre, Sweden, which is a small township known for its outdoor attractions like ski resorts and breathtaking mountain views. The area is located in Jämtland County and is a popular destination for skiers, who can enjoy their time on the town’s beautiful ski slopes and frozen lakes. It houses a tiny human population, making it a perfect getaway spot for many seeking a distraction from the hustle and bustle of urban life. The crew likely recorded scenes for season 1 during the heavy winter months, as the show repeatedly depicts some harsh storms and blizzards that rock the mountain town. The addition of these chilly environments only creates more tension and excitement when the mysteries crop up within the town’s vicinity.

Another important thing worth noting is the show’s adherence to a Nordic noir aesthetic, perfectly achieved by a correct blend between low-key human settlement and the vastness of snowy open spaces. It is incredibly effective in fostering a dreaded atmosphere throughout the narrative, which is authentically achieved through the wooden buildings in Åre. The region is primarily designated as a ski resort simply due to the abundance of natural mountains surrounding the local town. They provide some incredible views, which was an essential factor when Viveca Sten, the author of the novels the show is based on, was coming up with the story. These views are also present in the show itself, adding to the general tone of the project.

Stockholm, Sweden

Some key scenes for ”The Åre Murders’ are also filmed in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. The city is reputed as a historical and cultural center, boasting a long legacy of architectural influences and paved cobblestone streets. It blends old building designs with modern, updated styles, creating a confluence of clashing perspectives that only add more character and color to the entire area. Stockholm houses several popular attractions like The Royal Palace, Stockholm City Hall, Swedish History Museum, Royal Swedish Opera, and the Nobel Prize Museum. It is also known for its unique geography, encompassing 14 islands and housing over 50 bridges within its jurisdiction. The city has hosted production of films and shows like ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,‘ ‘The Helicopter Heist,‘ and ‘The Sandhamn Murders.’

Read More: Best Thriller Movies on Netflix