Where Was The Circle Season 7 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is a strategic competition reality series that follows players from different walks of life as they enter the social experiment where they must choose to display their true personality or catfish their way to win the grand cash prize of $100,000. Following the same format, season 7 welcomed a new group of contestants who not only compete for the cash prize but also to become the top influencer among the rest.

Hosted by the charming and entertaining Michelle Buteau, the show’s seventh edition is bound to cause chaos among the players, all of whom are competing for the prize. Since most of the drama occurs indoors, questions about the actual shooting sites are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

The Circle Season 7 Filming Locations

Just like season 6, ‘The Circle’ season 7 was also filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. According to reports, the principal photography for the seventh installment of the Netflix show took place right after the premiere of the sixth season, in late 2023 or early 2024. The cast and crew members seemingly had a great time on set while shooting this season, filled with lots of catfishing, drama, and flirting.

Atlanta, Georgia

The entirety of the seventh season of ‘The Circle’ was reportedly lensed in the capital of Georgia — Atlanta. For this season, the social experiment took place in the Sonder Midtown South building at 126 Renaissance Parkway Northeast. Apart from different kinds of rooms, the building also offers many kinds of amenities to its inhabitants. For instance, it has elevators, a fitness room, ample outdoor space, a lounge and workspace, in-unit laundry, paid private parking, and a stocked kitchen.

A majority of the indoor scenes for ‘The Circle’ season 7 were taped inside several different rooms of the building. The building’s exterior is also featured in the show’s seventh season. To add more flare to it, the crew members also modified the building a bit, lighting it up to meet the theme of the series. Showcasing the cityscape of the Hollywood of the South, the production team ensured to capture its beauty for various establishing and aerial shots.

Whether it is the hustle and bustle of city life or the tall buildings, the exterior shots tend to set the scene and setting for the competition show. There is a high possibility that you might spot several important attractions and landmarks of the city, such as the Bank of America Plaza, One Atlantic Center, Georgia-Pacific Tower, 3344 Peachtree, TWELVE Centennial Park, and The Paramount at Buckhead. Apart from ‘The Circle,’ Atlanta has served as a prominent filming site for plenty of other reality shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ ‘Married at First Sight,’ ‘The Titan Games,’ ‘Fashion Queens,’ ‘Anna & Kristina’s Grocery Bag,’ and ’60 Days In.’

