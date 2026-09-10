Where Was The Fix Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In ‘The Fix,’ Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi star as Larry and Tucker, respectively, who are joined by a group of other war-torn ex-CIA operators in a complicated mission. After they fail their mission in Afghanistan, Larry mentors the team of disgraced operators, led by Tucker, to help them redeem themselves and prove their worth. In order to do so, they embark on a daring rescue mission in the heart of Tehran and try to pull off a nearly impossible yet life-changing task. Helmed by Guy Moshe, the action thriller movie features a talented ensemble cast comprising Neeson, Levi, Annet Mahendru, Grant Harvey, and Elnaaz Norouzi. The film is set in various locations, including Afghanistan, the US, and Tehran, as the operators practice and carry out dangerous missions across different terrains.

The Fix Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Fix’ was conducted in Mississippi, Georgia, and Hungary, particularly in Jackson, Tbilisi, and Budapest. According to reports, principal photography for the Liam Neeson starrer commenced in August 2024 under the working title ‘Hotel Tehran’ and wrapped up after about three months in November of the same year. One of the cast members, Oliver Trevena, shared a few words about his experience of the shoot. He stated, “& that’s a wrap! 🎬 What an experience to get to act and produce alongside my good friend & legend Liam Neeson – ‘HOTEL TEHRAN’.”

Jackson, Mississippi

Several pivotal sequences for ‘The Fix’ were reportedly lensed across the capital city of Mississippi — Jackson. Located on the Pearl River, the city has many streets and neighborhoods that were transformed into film sets for shooting purposes. The cast and crew were spotted taping key scenes on and around the Millsaps College campus at 1701 North State Street in Jackson. According to reports, the college’s biology and chemistry buildings were redressed to resemble a fictional middle school. The city’s downtown area, along with several other landmarks and popular spots such as the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, the Supreme Court of Mississippi, the Lamar Life Building, and One Jackson Place, likely also appears in the backdrop of multiple outdoor scenes.

Tbilisi, Georgia

The production team of ‘The Fix’ also traveled to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, where they shot numerous important scenes. For instance, they reportedly took over the Tbilisi International Airport, situated a few miles southeast of the capital. Against the backdrop of multiple outdoor scenes, you might also spot Mount Kazbek, a dormant stratovolcano. In the establishing shots, multiple attractions of Tbilisi likely feature, such as Freedom Square, the Bridge of Peace, the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, and the Sioni Cathedral of the Dormition.

Budapest, Hungary

Additional portions for ‘The Fix’ were reportedly taped in the capital of Hungary — Budapest. The filming unit set up camp at quite a few real-life establishments and streets to record pivotal indoor and outdoor scenes for the Zachary Levi starrer. Other notable movies and TV shows filmed in Budapest include ‘Mayday,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Ballerina,’ ‘Atomic Blonde,’ ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ ‘Jack Ryan,’ ‘The Continental,’ and ‘The Day of the Jackal.’

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