Where Was The Sun Never Sets Filmed?

In ‘The Sun Never Sets,’ Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson star as Wendy and Jack, a couple going through a rough patch in their relationship. In an effort to strengthen their bond and better understand their feelings, Jack, who is older and divorced and has children from his previous marriage, suggests they take a short break. Shocked and hurt, Wendy agrees and begins to evaluate her relationship. Things get more complicated when her ex-boyfriend, Chuck, reappears in her life. Thus, the love triangle forces the three individuals to make some tough choices. Written, directed, and edited by Joe Swanberg, the romantic movie is set in Alaska, where its long summer days encapsulate themes of love, past relationships, and friendship.

The Sun Never Sets Filming Locations

‘The Sun Never Sets’ was shot on location in Alaska, particularly in and around Anchorage. Principal photography reportedly commenced in May 2025 under the working title ‘The Alaska Project’ and concluded after a month or so in early June of the same year. After the premiere of the film at South by Southwest (SXSW), Dakota Fanning shared a few words of appreciation and gratitude for being a part of the project. She wrote, “I found a little piece of myself making it in Alaska. The experience reminded me how deeply and truly I love what I get to do. My gratitude for these people, and this film, is endless. The best cast. The best crew. And Joe Swanberg, I’ll follow you anywhere.”

Anchorage, Alaska

To add a layer of authenticity to ‘The Sun Never Sets,’ the filming unit lensed all the pivotal sequences in and around Anchorage. Its scenic landscape and port area feature heavily in many exterior scenes, with the Chugach Mountains serving as an omnipresent backdrop. The cast and crew took over multiple streets and neighborhoods across Anchorage, transforming them into film sets. Talking about shooting on location in the city, the Production Secretary, Steven Cornfield, stated, “Loved getting to work with this amazing cast and crew. Everyone pushed through all the challenges of filming in city that never sees major film production, and made a freaking movie with a smile on their face. Even when it was raining sideways, or we were literally waiting for the sun to go down to get the shot – they made it such a fun experience.”

During a conversation with People, Dakota Fanning revealed that Alaska is “almost the most important character in the film.” Emphasizing on the importance of shooting on location, she added, “Without the Alaskan landscape, it would be a completely different movie. It was truly incredible to be surrounded by the nature, and to experience the sun never really setting.” While Fanning was a fan of Anchorage, it wasn’t the same for her co-star, Jake Johnson.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson opened up about a few things that bothered him during the shoot. “It’s 11 o’clock at night and you’d see kids at a playground. There’s a scene where my character is on a date, and we go outside the bar and it looks like noon. But it was late at night, there were drunks harassing us. You’d be driving home from the bar and see bar-time vibes in daylight. We shouldn’t see all this stuff — it should be under the cover of darkness,” he said.

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