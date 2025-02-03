Where is The Voice 2025 Filmed?

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is a singing reality television series where aspiring singers can showcase their talents on the big stage. Based on ‘The Voice of Holland,’ the show allows unknown vocalists the ability to catch the eye of the public as they participate in five rounds of competition – Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. Season 27 sees luminaries such as John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, and Michael Bublé sitting in as judges, with Carson Daly hosting. The show has garnered a unique appeal over the years owing to its memorable stage setting and its intricate interior environment.

The Voice Season 27 Filming Locations

‘The Voice’ season 27 was primarily filmed in the show’s regular haunt – Universal City, California. Filming began in the early parts of 2024 and was likely wrapped up in a couple of months. The show has generally been wedded to the Los Angeles County area since its inception, mainly owing to the facilities and infrastructure available in the region. As a reality show that primarily focuses on singing, a lot of effort goes into carefully curating the perfect environment for talents to showcase their voices to the world. To that end, the production team has honed their setting with repeat visits to the same filming locale through the years.

Universal City, California

Like its previous seasons, the 27th installment of ‘The Voice’ is filmed in the vibrant environments of Universal Studios Lot at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, California. With countless seasons already in the bag, season 27 ups the ante in some trivial ways while keeping the ground familiar for fans. The production team lensed their pivotal stage scenes in one of the numerous soundstages available in the establishment. While the studio remains relatively quiet at other times, it is dazzled with splendor and excitement when the show’s taping begins. It puts into context the thrill elicited by the reality show and how 48 participants cope under pressure, especially when carrying out their best performance.

Universal Studios Lot is also situated close to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, combining a variety of entertainment fields together in close proximity. In the past, the film complex has hosted production on reality shows like ‘America’s Got Talent,‘ ‘Last Comic Standing,’ and ‘The Biggest Loser.’ It houses more than 30 sound stages and is a top-of-the-line facility that caters to the needs of any project. Although singing is the central premise in ‘The Voice,’ the production setup has a lot to contribute in terms of warmth and texture, which returns to full flow in the 27th season.

