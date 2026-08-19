To Catch a Cheater: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Damián Romay at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘To Catch a Cheater’ is a murder-mystery thriller movie that revolves around the sudden and mysterious death of a teenage girl named Hannah, whose mother, Monica, decides to take matters into her hands and embarks on a mission to get to the bottom of the case. During her search for the truth, Monica enters a world of paranoia and betrayal alongside two of her closest friends, who are also mothers, while her husband, David, tries to convince her to move on. As the truth begins to come to light, she must confront her friends’ secrets, threatening to ruin their friendship altogether. The whodunit unfolds in a variety of settings, with the visuals of the open water reflecting the mystery that nearly consumes Monica and her bond with her social circle.

Where Was To Catch a Cheater Filmed?

‘To Catch a Cheater’ was filmed entirely in Florida, particularly across the Miami metropolitan area. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Lifetime production commenced in September 2025 and wrapped up after a few weeks in the first week of October of the same year. One of the cast members, Lily Bowen, shared her experience of being a part of the project, stating, “Thank you to everyone who helped create this amazing film! I had such a wonderful experience with the talented cast and crew. It was incredibly satisfying to see everything come together on screen.”

Miami Metropolitan Area, Florida

The Miami metropolitan area, comprising Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, served as the primary production location for ‘To Catch a Cheater.’ The filming unit made the most of the picturesque and vibrant terrains of the coastal city of Miami, the county seat of Miami-Dade County. They took over numerous streets and neighborhoods across Miami, transforming them into film sets to shoot key scenes for the thriller movie.

In the resort city of Miami Beach, the cast and crew members were also reportedly spotted taping pivotal sequences in the South Beach neighborhood, located between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. For the purpose of shooting, the production team also traveled north of Miami to the cities of Hallandale Beach and Hollywood. Other notable movies and TV shows filmed in the Miami metropolitan area include ‘The Rip,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘The Visit,’ ‘Out of Sight,’ ‘Dexter,’ ‘Prison Break,’ and ‘Burn Notice.’

To Catch a Cheater Cast Details

Kate Watson and Philip Boyd lead the cast of ‘To Catch a Cheater’ and helped bring the suspenseful narrative to life through their compelling onscreen performances. Also a passionate and talented writer, the former has served as a writer for the 2020 short film titled ‘Oasis.’ Meanwhile, Philip served as a producer and director for the 2025 film ‘My Mother the Madam.’

Kate Watson as Monica

In ‘To Catch a Cheater,’ Kate Watson steps into the role of Monica, the mother who loses her teenage daughter and begins investigating her murder. Hailing from Hawaii, Kate is widely recognized for her portrayals of Julie Curtsinger in ‘Heist,’ DBL Addison in ‘Quantum Leap,’ Airline Clerk in ‘Paradise City, and Margaret Collins in ‘Secret Life of the Dean’s Wife.’ Her other film credits include ‘Killer Competition,’ ‘Killer Advice,’ ‘Bridge of the Doomed,’ and ‘Who’s Stalking My Family.’

Philip Boyd as David

Philip Boyd also features in the Lifetime production as David, Monica’s husband. Many of you might find his face familiar because he stars in ‘In-Lawfully Yours’ as Chaz, ‘Orphan Horse’ as Sheriff Jake Givens, ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ as Oscar, ‘Feud’ as Maximilian Schell, ‘General Hospital’ as Tony DiMarco, and ‘Beyond the Gates’ as Dr. Miles Arnold. He has also showcased his acting prowess in other movies, including ‘Dark Canvas,’ ‘The Dog Lover,’ ‘Do You See Me,’ ‘House of Deadly Secrets,’ ‘The Ex Next Door,’ and ‘The Fight That Never Ends.’

While Sheila Leason portrays Bridget, Jessie Pettit essays the role of Kim in ‘To Catch a Cheater.’ Moreover, a bunch of additional supporting cast members include Lily Bowen as Megan, Jordan Kennedy as Hannah, Roy Lynam as Doug, Lauren Madigan as Mrs. Whitmore, Steven McCormack as Leo, Luke Omalza as Hunter, Valentina Rivas as Charli, and Christian Shupe as Nick. The thriller also features Francois Larosa as a Birthday Party Guest.

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