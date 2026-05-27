Identity Theft of a Cheerleader: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Inspired by true events, Lifetime’s ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader’ is a 2019 thriller-drama that follows Vicky, who dropped out of high school during her senior year. Her mother was not supportive of her decision and believed that she was ruining her future. Now, at the age of 30, Vicky finds herself struggling and regretting not completing her education. So, in order to get another shot at graduating from high school, she steals the identity of a cheerleader at Glendale High School.

Desperate and determined to make her mother proud and get her life back on track, Vicky is ready to do whatever it takes to be on top of everything, even if it includes killing or backstabbing her peers who try to stop her in her tracks. Helmed by Christie Will Wolf, the film is set at a fictional high school, with its corridors, classrooms, locker rooms, and other spaces adding depth to the narrative.

Where Was Identity Theft of a Cheerleader Filmed?

‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, particularly in Maple Ridge. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Lifetime production got underway in April 2019 and went on for several weeks before wrapping up in May of the same year. One of the cast members, Karis Cameron, expressed her gratitude after the conclusion of the shooting process. She stated, “Well that’s a wrap !! Such a privilege to be able to work with such talented and kind human beings! See you on the next one;) there’s also a lot of people I didn’t get a chance to grab a picture with! But everyone was amazing.”

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Situated between the Fraser River and the Golden Ears, Maple Ridge reportedly served as the primary production location for ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader.’ Nicknamed Ridge, a number of streets and neighborhoods of the city were transformed into film sets as the cast and crew shot pivotal sequences on location. The filming unit seemingly took over the premises of an actual school campus to tape the scenes set at the fictional Glendale High School. Maple Ridge also features in various other film and TV projects, including ‘Longlegs,’ ‘Pitfall,’ ‘I Killed Him in My Sleep,’ ‘The Curse of La Llorona,’ ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Goosebumps,’ and ‘Home Invasion.’

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader Cast Details

Maiara Walsh and Karis Cameron lead the cast of ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader’ as their impressive performances help bring the chilling story to life. The former is an award-winning filmmaker, known for directing a short film titled ‘Young Blood’ and ‘Bight.’ As for Karis, she has enough experience playing diverse roles across various genres, allowing her to deliver a compelling performance in the thriller movie.

Maiara Walsh as Vicky

In the Lifetime production, Maiara Walsh dons the garb of Vicky, the 30-year-old woman who steals the identity of a teenage cheerleader. Besides directing and writing ‘Bight,’ she also features in the film as Charlie. You might recognize her as Jenna Perez in ‘Good Trouble,’ Simone Sinclair in ‘Switched at Birth,’ Mia Valdez in ‘The Last Ship,’ Abigail in ‘Reis,’ and Ana Solis in ‘Desperate Housewives.’ Her film credits include ‘Chasing the Rain,’ ‘Killer Dream Home,’ ‘The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student,’ ‘The Ex Next Door,’ and ‘Babysplitters.’

Karis Cameron as Heather

Karis Cameron essays the character of Heather in ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader.’ She is widely known for her portrayals of Amber in ‘R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour,’ Marie in ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered,’ Kyler Norris in ‘BH90210,’ Dylan Blake in ‘Open Heart,’ Kendall in ‘Off Campus,’ and Brittany Walker in the Lifetime movie series ‘Secrets on Maple Street.’ Karis also has plenty of movies to her credit, such as ‘Campfire Christmas,’ ‘Dying for A Good Grade,’ ‘Cheer Squad Secrets,’ and ‘My Husband’s Deadly Past.’

In addition, the thriller also features Jesse Irving as Liam Fleming and Naika Toussaint as Maddy. Other talented actors who play supporting yet critical roles in the Lifetime production include Chiara Guzzo as Gemma, Matty Finochio as Darren Webb, Bzhaun Rhoden as Craig, Gail O’Grady as Angie Patterson, Jenn MacLean-Angus as Patricia, Kelly-Ruth Mercier as Ms. Travis, and Shelby Armstrong as Caitlyn Sparks.

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