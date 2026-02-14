The Dating App Killer The Monica White Story: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Based on a true story and a part of the ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ slate, Lifetime’s ‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story’ is a biographical thriller drama movie helmed by Elisabeth Röhm. The narrative follows a divorced mother named Monica White, who decides to dip her toes into the dating pool after her son leaves for military school. On an online dating app, she meets a charming yet mysterious man named Anthony Robinson and believes that he could be the one for her.

As the two become closer, Monica meets him for the first time in person, unaware that he is a serial killer who preys on women using dating apps. She notices Anthony’s unsettling behavior after they celebrate her birthday together. As the divorcee notices a rise in murders in her community, she connects them to Anthony’s shady past. Realizing that she can help put an end to the killing spree, Monica does everything she can while also preventing herself from becoming his next victim. The chilling tale of deception unfolds in and around Monica’s residence and neighborhood, which becomes the serial killer’s hunting ground.

Where Was The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story Filmed?

‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, particularly in and around Vancouver. From what we can tell, principal photography for the biographical film got underway around the last week of September 2025 under the working title ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ and went on for a few weeks before wrapping up in October of the same year. At the start of the shooting process, the director, Elisabeth Röhm, stated why she loved filming in Vancouver. She explained, “I love shooting in Vancouver for oh so many reasons but the Saturday bike rides around Stanley Park are unbeatable.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

The filming of ‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story’ was conducted in the port city of Vancouver on the southwest coast of British Columbia. It is no stranger to production and has hosted a wide range of national and international movies and television shows. In fact, several Lifetime movies utilize the locales of Vancity to create a backdrop for their titles. World-class infrastructure, film-friendly policies, tax incentives, a talented local pool, proficient technicians, a favorable climate, and a diverse landscape make the versatile production hub an ideal choice for the thriller movie.

Furthermore, the adaptable architecture and neighborhoods help it to convincingly double for various American cities. Though the story of ‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story’ is not set in the metropolis, the production team put in immense hard work and determination, and their fine collaboration ensured the setting aligned seamlessly with the narrative’s intended environment. Vancouver has also served as the filming location for other crime thriller movies and shows, such as ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Untamed,’ ‘Tracker,’ ‘Smoke,’ ‘Kiss the Girls,’ ‘Happy Face,’ ‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story,’ ‘Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery,’ ‘I Am Elizabeth Smart,’ and ‘Hailey Dean Mystery: Deadly Estate.’

The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story Cast Details

Lela Rochon and Jarod Joseph bring the real-life narrative of ‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story’ to life through their impressive onscreen performances. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Lela has also served as an associate and executive producer on a couple of projects — ‘Fatal Secrets’ and ‘The Charlotte Austin Story.’ On the other hand, Jarod was a sportsperson before he entered the film industry. He particularly excelled in basketball and hockey.

Lela Rochon as Monica White

Lela Rochon steps into the role of Monica White, the divorcee who enters the dating pool after her son goes to military school, in ‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story.’ Throughout her decades-long acting career, Lela has showcased her acting prowess by taking all kinds of roles, such as Cynthia Webb in ‘Gang Related,’ Robin in ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ Chantel in ‘The Big Hit,’ and Vanessa Struthers in ‘Any Given Day.’ She also features in many TV shows, including ‘The Division,’ ‘The Family Business: New Orleans,’ ‘Generations,’ and ‘The Wayans Bros.’

Jarod Joseph as Anthony Robinson

In the thriller film, Jarod Joseph essays the character of Anthony Robinson, the serial killer who dates Monica. Widely recognized for his portrayals of Shae in ‘Coded,’ Nathan Miller in ‘The 100,’ FBI Agent Tim in ‘Fringe,’ Jarod also features in various other shows, including ‘Sight Unseen,’ ‘You Me Her,’ ‘Saving Hope,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time.’ His film credits include ‘The Christmas Checklist,’ ‘The Christmas Pact,’ ‘A Second Chance at Love,’ and ‘One Christmas Wish.’ Other cast members who play supporting yet important roles in the Lifetime production include Princess Davis as Tonita and Katrina Reynolds.

