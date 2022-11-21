Where to Listen to Lainey Wilson’s Yellowstone Song?

Lainey Wilson is one of the most exciting country performers of our time. The renowned singer plays Abby, a musician like herself, in Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone.’ In the third episode of the fifth season, Abby performs at The Crystal Bar and later dances with her potential boyfriend Ryan. Right after joining the series, Wilson revealed that she will be singing her original songs in the show. Since the third episode of the season offers a preview of what we can expect from Wilson’s Abby, the viewers must be wondering where one can listen to her songs. In that case, we have got you covered!

Lainey Wilson’s Yellowstone Song “Smell Like Smoke”: Where to Listen?

In the third episode of the fifth season, Lainey Wilson’s Abby sings “Smell Like Smoke,” a song written by Wilson, Monty Criswell, Derek George, and Lynn Hutton. The song is included in ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ the singer’s second major label studio album and fourth overall album. You can listen to the song on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

“Smell Like Smoke” will not be the only song Wilson will be performing for the fifth season of ‘Yellowstone.’ While attending the Elevation at Beaver Creek event in Colorado, Wilson revealed that at least two of her songs, “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Hold My Halo,” will feature in the show’s season 5. Both songs are also part of ‘Bell Bottom Country.’ You can listen to “Watermelon Moonshine” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. The song is also available on YouTube. You can watch the official music video of “Watermelon Moonshine” here.

You can also listen to “Hold My Halo” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. The song is also available on YouTube. This isn’t the first time Wilson’s songs are getting featured in the show. Previously, Wilson’s “Workin’ Overtime” is featured in the first episode of the second season.

You can listen to “Workin’ Overtime” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. Wilson’s “Straight Up Sideways” is featured in the sixth episode of the third season as well.

You can listen to “Straight Up Sideways” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. The soundtrack of the third season finale also includes “Small Town, Girl,” which can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer.

As far as Wilson is concerned, the opportunity to play Abby is a stage for the country singer to share her music. “It’s truly just a blessing for me to have this opportunity, for me to share more of my music with the world,” Wilson told AP Entertainment. In the upcoming episodes of the fifth season of the show, we can expect to listen to more songs from Wilson.

