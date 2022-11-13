Who is Abby? Is Singer Lainey Wilson in Yellowstone Season 5?

The premiere episode of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ follows John Dutton’s election as the new Governor of the State of Montana. Although John doesn’t want to spend four years as a public representative, he recognizes the need for assuming the Governor’s office for the sake of protecting his Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. After John’s election victory, Rip Wheeler sets up the Governor’s Ball on the ranch to celebrate the occasion. Amid the celebrations, Bethany “Beth” Dutton encounters Abby and talks about dating cowboys with her. Since Abby is a new face in the series, the viewers must be eager to know more about her. Well, let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Abby?

Abby is a musician who appears in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Upon encountering Beth, Abby expresses her unwillingness to date cowboys to the former, only to meet Ryan, a ranch hand at Yellowstone. Ryan invites Abby to dance but she declines the invitation, making it clear that she is not into cowboys. But the persistent Ryan eventually succeeds in convincing her to dance to a single song with him. In the upcoming episodes of the fifth season, we can expect a connection to form between Abby and Ryan since the romantic lives of Yellowstone’s ranch hands are a significant part of the show’s narrative.

Abby and Ryan’s bond can be the next endearing romantic storyline in the show, especially after Jimmy’s departure from Montana to live with Emily in 6666. We may see Ryan convincing Abby to give a chance to cowboys and her persistence that she will not date one may create intriguing romantic tensions between the two. In addition, Abby may join Walker as the new musician at the ranch. We can expect both of them to team up as a music duo as the season progresses as well.

Is Singer Lainey Wilson in Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes, singer Lainey Wilson is in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5. The celebrated country music singer-songwriter plays Abby. Her music has been featured in the show previously, which paved the way for her inclusion as a cast member. “I met [series co-creator and executive producer] Taylor Sheridan after he put one of my songs in the show. He invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition. And we really kind of bonded over horses,” Wilson told New York Post.

In fact, Abby was specially conceived for Wilson to play. “Taylor Sheridan… called me back in February… and he said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I said, ‘That means I get to share my music. You’re dang right, let’s do it,'” Wilson told Fox News Digital. As Wilson revealed, the singer will be singing her original songs as Abby in the show.

According to Wilson, Abby isn’t even much different from her. “It’s pretty much me. And it’s cool, I’m getting to sing my own songs, I’m getting to wear my get-up, I just go by the name Abby, so it’s awesome. It really is,” Wilson told AP Entertainment. Wilson also sees the opportunity to play Abby as a stage to share her music. “It’s truly just a blessing for me to have this opportunity, for me to share more of my music with the world,” she added.

Although the viewers will get to celebrate Wilson’s music in ‘Yellowstone,’ we will not be seeing the singer for long in the show since she joined the series only in a guest capacity. Still, Wilson is excited about making her acting debut through her performance as Abby. “I mean, this is definitely something I was not, you know, expecting to happen. But I had made a promise and a vow to myself that if doors open, I’m gonna run through them. And this was truly a blessing from the Lord,” Wilson told in the same interview given to AP Entertainment.

Read More: Shows Like Yellowstone