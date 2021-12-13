Who is Emily in Yellowstone? Is Jimmy Dating Her?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 has time and again shaken things up by adding new characters into the mix who provide certain storylines with an unexpected twist. That trend continues with the show’s fourth season, with Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) finding himself in a new setting and surrounded by new faces. One of these strangers is getting familiar with Jimmy too fast too soon, and we are sure viewers must be wondering about the new lady who is grabbing Jimmy’s attention. Yes, we are talking about Emily, and here’s everything you need to know about the character and her potential romantic subplot with Jimmy! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who is Emily in Yellowstone? Who Plays Her?

Emily makes her first appearance in the seventh episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 titled ‘Keep the Wolves Close.’ She works at the Four Sixes Ranch. Emily meets Jimmy after the latter is sent to assist with a task. Emily is collecting horse semen for research at the ranch’s laboratory. She appears to be working with the vets at the ranch. Emily has a witty and straightforward personality that leaves an impression on Jimmy.

Actress Kathryn Kelly essays the role of Emily in the show. Kelly hails from Atlanta and has made appearances in various films and television shows. She is best known for playing the part of Angela McPhearson in the country music-oriented series ‘Nashville.’ Kelly’s other credits include guest spots on shows such as ‘The Originals,’ ‘Powers,’ and ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.’

Is Jimmy Dating Emily?

In episode 7 of season 4, after work, Emily makes her move on Jimmy. She wonders whether he has a girlfriend and asks him out for dinner. She explains that there aren’t many attractive guys under 30 at the ranch, and she wanted to take her shot before someone else swoops Jimmy. Jimmy is flattered by Emily’s approach but immediately thinks about Mia. Given the complicated circumstances of his relationship with Mia, Jimmy is unable to give a definitive answer to Emily. Jimmy refuses to let Emily buy him dinner, hinting that he is prepared to wait for Mia just like John suggested. However, almost instantaneously, Jimmy offers to buy Emily dinner.

It seems that Jimmy is also interested in Emily and is doing the chivalrous thing by offering to take her out instead of the other way out. Nonetheless, the moment doesn’t provide much indication about Jimmy and Emily’s romantic future. It is unclear whether Jimmy just said yes to Emily’s company or if he genuinely believes Mia and his relationship is in the past. All things said, it is too soon to consider Jimmy and Emily a couple as we haven’t even seen them have their first official date. However, there is undoubtedly a romantic angle between them that will be explored in the remaining episodes of season 4.

