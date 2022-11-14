Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ returns with its fifth season reuniting viewers with the Duttons and their conflicts. The show’s fourth season leaves the Duttons in a political stalemate with Market Equities. Beth and Rip get married while John Dutton prepares to enter the race for Governor of Montana. John receives help from former Governor Lynelle Perry and is announced as a candidate by his own son, Jamie Dutton. On the other hand, Beth reveals the truth about Garrett Randall and forces Jamie to kill his biological father. Kayce receives a spiritual vision that foreshadows turmoil for the youngest Dutton sibling.

The fifth season premiere, titled ‘One Hundred Years is Nothing,’ takes a small time jump and opens months after the season 4 finale. The episode sees John Dutton assuming the position of Governor and making the first move against Market Equities. Meanwhile, Kayce is forced to confront the impending tragedy that will affect his life emotionally. If you wish to catch up with the latest developments in Montana and the lives of the Duttons, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode of season 5, titled ‘One Hundred Years is Nothing,’ opens a few months after John Dutton is announced as the candidate for Governor of Montana. John receives an overwhelmingly positive response from some sections of the citizens. However, the race for the position is tough, and the opposition candidate, Scott McMullen, is giving a tough competition. Nonetheless, John receives a call from Scott as it becomes evident that the Dutton patriarch will become the state’s next Governor of the state. Soon, the news reports announce John as the new Governor with 54% votes to his name. As a result, Montana enters a new era with little tolerance for blatant invasion of the state’s natural landscape and resources.

The news of John becoming the Governor is met with little enthusiasm from Chief Rainwater at the Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Caroline WInters at Market Equities. A flashback sequence takes us to Rip and Beth’s teenage years. The duo headed to town on a date, but Rip’s uptightness quickly enraged Beth. Later, Beth hooked up with another ranch hand to spite Rip. In the present, Beth apologizes to Rip for her past behavior. Rip puts the past behind them as the couple is now happily married. On Yellowstone Ranch, preparation starts to celebrate John’s election win.

Elsewhere, Kayce tracks down the thieves stealing horses near the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. He catches the crew led by a Canadian Captain and realizes that the group is smuggling horses across the border. John takes oath as the Governor of Montana in the presence of his family, except for Kayce. John announces his intentions to fight to uphold the citizens’ right to freedom. Internally, John and his team comprising Beth, Jamie, and Perry, contemplate a solution to deal with Market Equities.

Meanwhile, Monica calls Kayce to inform him about her cramps. She believes that they will have to opt for premature delivery. Kayce, preoccupied with handling the horse thieves, decides to meet up with Monica at the hospital. On the ranch, the local community celebrates John’s victory. After the celebration, John leaves the ranch to assume office and start his work as the Governor. However, in the episode’s final moments, a grave tragedy strikes the Dutton family.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 1 Ending: Do Monica and Tate Die? What Happens to Monica’s Baby?

In the episode’s final moments, a pregnant Monica drives herself to the hospital with Tate. However, her cramps worsen, and she struggles to control the car. Moreover, the streets are dark, and the lights are dim, aiming it difficult for Monica to keep an eye on the road. A cow obstructs her path as Monica struggles to keep the car on the road. Meanwhile, a truck is swiftly approaching from another side of the road. The truck and Monica’s car are about to collide with the cow, but Monica pulls the car away at the last moment, ending up in a crash.

John receives the news of the accident and promptly arrives at the hospital with Jamie and Beth. John finds Tate outside the hospital room, confirming that he survived the car crash. On the other hand, Monica is gravely injured and in a coma. Nonetheless, she survives the accident and is still alive. However, Tate breaks the news of his brother’s death. Before falling unconscious, Monica gave birth to a baby named John, who died an hour after the birth. Ultimately, a Dutton does perish in the accident, and the joy of John becoming Governor pales in front of the tragic demise of Monica and Kayce’s baby.

Why Did John Become the Governor?

The fifth season opener sheds some light on John Dutton’s political ambitions and the motivations behind his accession to the role of Governor. In the fourth season, Governor Lynelle Perry approaches John with the proposal of making Jamie Dutton the next Governor of Montana, as she is running to become a Senator. However, John deems Jamie unworthy of the position and decides to enter the election race himself. Perry endorses John, and the Dutton family name contributes to John being elected as the Governor in the season 5 premiere.

During his inauguration speech, John announces his intention to cut the funding for the Airport Project and increases the taxes for non-residents. As a result, it is evident that John intends to preserve the way of life in Montana that was embraced, sustained, and passed down by his family for over a hundred years. The Airport Project is run by Market Equities, disrupting the state’s natural way of life with its ambitious modern projects. Therefore, it is safe to say that John has directly picked a fight with the multinational company by announcing his intentions to cut their funding.

Ultimately, John becoming the Governor of Montana is the natural progression in the Dutton patriarch’s fight to protect his family’s land and legacy. However, John’s actions and uncompromising nature make him a weak politician. Therefore, his focus can no longer be solely on his land and ranch. John must adapt to the challenge and develop into a shrewd politician to achieve his lofty goals.

