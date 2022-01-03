Why Did [Spoiler] Kill [Spoiler] in Yellowstone Season 4 Finale?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 sees Jamie Dutton taking a new path in life outside of the shadow of his adoptive family. Jamie and his biological father, Garrett Randall, plan to achieve all of Jamie’s dreams and take what is rightfully his. However, the narrative takes a sharp turn when Jamie learns that his father was behind the attacks on the Dutton family. In the season finale, things come to a boiling point, and a desperate Jamie takes an uncharacteristic decision. If you are looking for some insights on Jamie’s game-changing decision, here are our two cents on the matter! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens Between Jamie and Garrett in Yellowstone Season 4?

After distancing himself from the Duttons, Jamie grows close to his birth father, Garrett Randall. In the fourth season, the duo purchases a ranch in Jamie’s name and builds their own home. However, Garrett plans on toppling the Duttons and taking away their land. It is later revealed that Garrett ordered the hit on the Dutton family. Jamie confronts Garrett and holds his father at gunpoint.

Garrett confesses that he ordered the hit but insists that his actions were out of his love for Jamie. He believes that the Duttons have mistreated Jamie, and John doesn’t actually think of Jamie as a son. Jamie is manipulated by Garrett’s words and sides with his biological father. Moreover, Garrett’s presence helps Jamie rebuild his relationship with Christina. Garrett also encourages Jamie to run for the position of Governor of Montana in opposition to John.

Why Did Jamie Kill Garrett in Yellowstone Season 4 Finale?

In the final episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, Beth finds out about Jamie’s connection to Terrell Riggins, an accomplice in the attacks on the Duttons. She confronts Jamie in his office, and Jamie confesses that Garrett is behind the attacks. Beth threatens to kill Jamie but gives him a way to save himself. In the end, Jamie shoots his father after a final conversation. On the surface, it appears as though Jamie killed Garrett to save his own life. However, Jamie likely sees through Garrett’s manipulation during his last conversation with his father.

During her confrontation with Jamie, Beth warns her adopted brother that Garrett only wants their family land and doesn’t actually love Jamie. When Jamie talks to Garrett, his father’s words hint at his desire to conquer the Duttons’ land. Although Garrett reminds Jamie that he loves his son, it is possible that Jamie does not believe his father and kills him. It is also possible that Jamie does believe his father but kills Garrett as it is the necessity of the hour.

Ultimately, Garrett was only using Jamie for his own selfish needs. Jamie had a similar relationship with John in the past. Therefore, he likely killed Garrett for trying to manipulate him. While the episode leaves some ambiguity over Jamie’s actual motive, there is no argument that Jamie must kill Garrett to save his own life. However, in the end, it might only lead to Jamie’s downfall as Beth takes a picture of Jamie disposing of Garrett’s dead body.

