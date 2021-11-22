Who Is Garrett Randall in Yellowstone? Did He Order the Hit on John Dutton?

As ‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 is beginning to gain steam, we are seeing more new conflicts arriving in the path of the Dutton family members. A major element in the fourth season is the search for the person who ordered the hit on the Duttons. Each new episode takes John and the viewers closer to the culprit, and thanks to the fourth episode, we now have a primary suspect in the form of Garrett Randall (Will Patton). The revelation is set to be a major game-changer in the upcoming episodes. Until we learn more about the ramifications of the situation, we decided to look at everything we know about Garrett and examine whether he could truly be the attacks’ mastermind!

Who Is Garrett Randall in Yellowstone?

Garrett Randall is introduced in the third season of ‘Yellowstone.’ He is the biological father of Jamie Dutton and an ex-convict. In the seventh episode of the third season, Jamie discovers his true parentage and confronts John. He learns that his father killed his mother, who then went to prison for the crime. Jamie later tracks down Garrett and visits him at his farm in the ninth episode of the season.

Garrett admits to having killed Jamie’s mother, Phyllis, who he claims was a negligent mother and a drug addict. Garrett killed her after returning home from work one day and finding Phyllis in bed with another man. He was sentenced to thirty years in prison. Garrett expresses that he killed Phyllis to protect Jamie from a bad upbringing. In the third season finale titled ‘The World is Purple,’ Jamie begins to bond with his biological father after a bit of falling out with John.

Did Garrett Order the Hit on John Dutton?

In the second episode of the fourth season, Garrett helps Jamie with the purchase of a ranch. The father-son duo is making a fresh start outside the shadow of the Dutton family. However, in the fourth episode of season 4, titled ‘Winning or Learning,’ Jamie discovers a disturbing truth that is about to shake up his newly cementing relationship with his biological father. At the behest of John, Kayce asks Jamie to look into the jail records of Riggins, the man who helped organize the hit on the Dutton family. Jamie learns that Garrett was cellmates with Riggins during his prison days. Thus, indirectly connecting him with the attacks on the Duttons.

Although it isn’t explicitly stated that Garrett ordered the hit on the Duttons, he is at least a suspect. In the third season, he tells Jamie that killing the king is the only one to bring down an empire. The empire in question is the Yellowstone Ranch, while the king Garrett is referencing is John. Garrett also has a criminal background which confirms that he is capable of organizing a hit. Therefore, all signs point towards Garrett being behind the attacks on the Duttons. The new revelation is likely to create a conflict of loyalties for Jamie, who still appears to be loyal to John. However, Garrett could easily manipulate his son into switching allegiances, creating problems for Jamie in the coming episodes.

