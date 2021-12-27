In ‘Yellowstone,’ various storylines are furthered mysteriously with clever symbolism and foreshadowing. Man vs. nature is a primary theme of the show, and the Yellowstone Ranch is in close proximity to the national park of the same name. Every now and then, wild animals such as wolves and bears appear in the show but not without some thematic significance. Therefore, as viewers realize the growing pattern with Kayce’s most recent wolf sighting, they must be curious to learn the deeper meaning behind it. Here’s what we think Kayce seeing the wolf means! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Is the Significance of Kayce Seeing the Wolf in Yellowstone?

In the eighth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, Kayce sits on his porch looking outside when a wolf suddenly appears in front of his house. Kayce is perplexed by the sighting as there aren’t supposed to be any wolves in the area. He informs Mo, who warns Kayce not to shoot the wolf. Shortly after the wolf leaves, Monica breaks the news of her pregnancy to Kayce. In the following episode, Kayce discusses his frequent wolf sightings with Chief Rainwater and Mo.

Chief Rainwater explains to Kayce that wolves and humans evolved together and share many similar traits. Yet, both species have always tried to destroy each other. He exclaims that men and wolves are meant to keep each other in check. However, Cheif Rainwater’s explanation is confusing for Kayce as every time he sees a wolf, something good happens in his life, leading him to believe that the wolf is watching over him. By the episode’s end, Kayce prepares to undertake a ritual that will deliver a vision and provide answers to his doubts.

In various cultures, wolves have been used to denote various spiritual meanings. Historically humans are both feared and fascinated by wolves making Kayce’s connection to the wolf more confusing. Some Native American tribes believe wolves can travel between the human and spiritual worlds.

Other Native American tribes believe that wolves and humans are related due to their tendency to form packs. The same is alluded to through Chief Rainwater’s dialogs. Therefore, the wolf could be sending a hint to Kayce to remain close to his pack. As viewers must be aware, Kayce leaves his family’s home and settles at the Broken Rock Reservation in the fourth season. Therefore, the wolf’s presence could be a message for Kayce to return by John’s side as something terrible is about to happen.

The wolf’s most recent appearance has sparked a spiritual curiosity within Kayce. According to an old legend, a fight between two wolves symbolizes the good and evil in one’s heart. The series shows that Kayce has often done bad things to protect his family’s land. Moreover, the wolf is also seen as a protector, which further hints that Kayce’s place is at the ranch protecting his family’s legacy. However, Kayce must first come to terms with the evil in his heart which stems from his desire to protect.

