In ‘Yellowstone,’ viewers are treated with a variety of conflicts, and most of these are powered by the dynamics between the characters. Fans of the series love the dynamic between Beth and Rip, and it is hard to imagine Beth with anyone other than Rip. However, the Yellowstone Ranch is filled with attractive cowboys, and that is undoubtedly Beth’s type. Therefore, it is natural for viewers to wonder if Beth and Walker hooked up with each other at some point. If you are curious about the same, here’s everything you need to know!

Did Beth Sleep With Walker on Yellowstone?

Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ are plenty aware of Rip’s hatred towards Walker, one of the ranch hands at the Yellowstone Ranch. Walker’s pervasive personality puts him at odds with Rip, who likes order and discipline. Moreover, Walker is prone to questioning and second-guessing orders while Rip performs the assigned tasks without any hesitation or doubt. Therefore, the two men do not see eye to eye with each other. However, some viewers suspect that Rip’s dislike for Walker is rooted in an entirely different incident.

In the first season, Rip and Beth’s relationship isn’t very concrete, and they are an on-again, off-again couple. With Walker’s arrival at the ranch, there is another attractive man to compete with Rip for Beth’s affection. Furthermore, Beth shows some attraction towards Walker. In the seventh episode of season 1, Walker teaches Beth how to ride a horse properly, and the two chat with one another. The incident makes Rip extremely and visibly jealous, and he starts to have problems with Walker.

However, nothing more than casual flirting seems to have transpired between Beth and Walker as Beth has genuine romantic feelings towards Rip. It is likely that Beth was only trying to make Rip jealous, and her plan seems to have worked. Additionally, there is no hint of Beth and Walker crossing the boundaries and sleeping with one another. Even if it occurred off-camera, such a moment would have been clearly addressed on the show by now.

Therefore, we do not have any reason to believe that Beth slept with Walker at any point during the show’s storyline. In the time since their brief flirting with each other, the interaction between Walker and Beth has significantly reduced. Beth is in a steady relationship with Rip, and the couple is likely to get married down the road. On the other hand, Walker is currently with Laramie, and the two also seem to be serious about each other. Hence, Beth and Walker likely won’t be hooking up in the future either.

