‘3096 Days’ (known as ‘3096 Tage’ in German) is a German language true crime drama film directed by Sherry Hormann. The film revolves around Natascha Kampusch, who is kidnapped as a ten-year-old by a man named Wolfgang Přiklopil and spends nearly eight years in captivity before escaping. It is based on the real-life ordeal of Natascha Kampusch and is one of the most well-known cases of abduction in Austria. If you wish to watch this gut-wrenching true story here’s where you can stream ‘3096 Days’ online.

What are 3096 Days About?

In ‘3096 Days’, a young girl, Natascha Kampusch, from Vienna, Austria, leaves her home on March 2, 1998, as usual. However, when she does not arrive at school or back home, her worried family seeks the local police’s help. Kampusch is abducted by a man named Wolfgang Přiklopil and taken away in his white mini-bus. She is incarcerated in his house in a cellar below his garage. The police suspect child pornography or organ theft as the motive behind the abduction of Kampusch and carry out an extensive search of vehicles after an eye-witness report seeing two men kidnap Kampusch and forcefully take her in a white mini-bus. The police arrive at Přiklopil’s doorsteps investigating the case but leave after being convinced that he is using the mini-van to transport the rubble from his house’s construction work. Kampusch spends the next eight years living in the small room of 54 sq ft and makes various attempts to escape. She is raped by Přiklopil and starved so that she is too weak to attempt an escape. Kampusch successfully escapes from Přiklopil’s house on August 23, 2006, nearly 3096 days after being captured. The film details how Kampusch survived in captivity for eight years.

Is 3096 Days On Netflix?

‘3096 Days’ isn’t a part of the wide variety of entertainment titles offered by Netflix to its subscribers. Instead, you can check out ‘Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story,’ a true-crime documentary about the same kidnapping case.

Is 3096 Days On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime doesn’t offer ‘3096’ as a part of its subscription package or on-demand. While it may become available in the near future, until then, you check out the documentary film ‘Kidnapped: Natascha Kampusch’ (featuring the personal accounts of her kidnapping from Kampusch herself) on Amazon Prime.

Is 3096 Days On Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘3096 Days’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s impressive catalog of entertainment titles, including multiple spine-chilling true crime films. Alternatively, you can choose to stream ‘10X10’, a thriller film about a woman’s kidnapping by a man with secretive motives.

Where to Watch 3096 Days Online?

‘3096 Days’ is available to purchase on VOD Platforms such as AppleTV, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream 3096 Days For Free?

Theirs is currently no way to stream ‘3096 Days’ for free as the film is only available to buy on-demand. We also sincerely appeal to our readers to not use any illegal methods and pay for the content they wish to consume.

