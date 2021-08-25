‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is the tenth season of the uber-popular horror series ‘American Horror Story‘ created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The new season focuses on two different stories that are equally spine-chilling and deliver compelling narratives. If you are a fan of the series, you must be looking for the streaming details of season 10. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s where you can watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ online.

What is American Horror Story: Double Feature About?

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is divided into two parts. The first part is subtitled ‘Red Tide’ and follows a young writer named Harry Gardner. Harry, his pregnant wife, Doris, and daughter, Alma, move to Provincetown, Massachusetts, a beautiful seaside town. Harry is experiencing writer’s block, and he turns to the residents of the town for a solution.

However, sinister and inexplicable events start occurring at the Gardner house, leaving behind a bloody trail of death and destruction. The second part is called ‘Death Valley.’ It features a fictional version of former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower and is likely to focus on alien conspiracy theories.

Is American Horror Story: Double Feature on Netflix?

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of entertainment titles. Subscribers of the service can watch the previous nine seasons of the show on Netflix. You might also choose to check out ‘Haunted,’ which features people sharing their real paranormal experiences.

Is American Horror Story: Double Feature on Hulu?

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is streaming on Hulu. The preceding seasons of the show are also available on the service. Subscribers of Hulu can enjoy the spin-off series ‘American Horror Stories‘ as well.

Is American Horror Story: Double Feature on Amazon Prime?

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ hasn’t been added to Amazon Prime’s entertainment library just yet. However, the new season will become available on the service on-demand soon. In the meantime, you can watch ‘Them,’ which revolves around a black family who moves to a predominantly white neighborhood in LA. You can also opt to rewatch earlier seasons of ‘American Horror Story‘ on the service.

Is American Horror Story: Double Feature on HBO Max?

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is not streaming on HBO Max. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Lovecraft Country‘ about a man who embarks on a road trip to find his missing father.

Where to Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Online?

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ can be watched on FX’s official website or FX Now using your active cable subscription details to log in. You can choose to live stream the new season on services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV. The tenth season will likely also become available on VOD platforms sometime after it wraps its run on air.

How to Stream American Horror Story: Double Feature for Free?

To watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ for free, you can signup for a 30-day free trial of Hulu, or a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV, or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. However, we recommend our readers pay for the content they stream online.

