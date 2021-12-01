Where to Stream Annie Live Special? When Will it Air?

Directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski, ‘Annie Live!’ is a musical television special based on Thomas Meehan’s Broadway musical of the same name and Harold Gray’s comic strip titled ‘Little Orphan Annie.’ The television movie centers upon the eleven-year-old titular protagonist who has lived most of her life in an orphanage with several other girls her age under the watchful eyes of the strict owner named Miss Hannigan.

Despite the hardships that she has faced in her life, Annie remains loving and compassionate to people she meets. Her kind nature is rewarded appropriately when the billionaire Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks decides to adopt the young girl and offer her all the material means to happiness. Although he initially does this to improve his own image, Annie’s kindness soon wins her over, and he starts digging up all the information about her mom and dad.

Meanwhile, Miss Hannigan, the cruel orphanage owner, can’t tolerate that Annie is no longer living with her and vows to get her back so that she can punish her for leaving. In case you are wondering how the story unfolds, then you will have to watch ‘Annie Live!’ Here are all the streaming and cast details that you need.

Annie Live Special Release Date and Time

‘Annie Live!’ musical television special is all set to premiere on December 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT. The television movie is expected to have a runtime of up to 3 hours.

Where to Watch Annie Live Special Online

The musical television special will premiere at the aforementioned time and date on NBC, so you can just turn on your tv at the appropriate time to watch ‘Annie Live!’ However, if you plan on streaming it, then you can just head to NBC’s official website or use the NBC app.

Furthermore, one can even use live streaming platforms like SlingTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTubeTV to watch the television movie. DirecTV also has the musical special in its catalog.

Annie Live Cast

Celina Smith leads the star-studded cast of the ‘Annie Live!’ by essaying the role of the titular protagonist who is adopted by a billionaire. The actress is best known for ‘Young Dylan.’ Taraji P. Henson appears as Miss Hannigan, the cruel and overprotective orphanage owner who will stop at nothing to get her back to the orphanage. The Washington D.C.-born veteran actress is famous for her roles in ‘Empire’ and ‘Person of Interest.’

Harry Connick Jr. portrays Daddy Warbucks, the billionaire who adopts Annie and later decides to look for her parents. You may recall watching him in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘ or ‘Will & Grace.’ The musical television special also features Nicole Scherzinger (Grace Farrell), Megan Hilty (Lily St. Regis), Tituss Burgess (Rooster Hannigan), Alan Toy (Franklin Delano Roosevelt), Cate Elefante (Kate), Sophie Knapp (July), Audrey Cymone (Pepper), Felice Kakaletris (Molly), Tessa Frascogna (Tessie), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Duffy).

