Directed by Christoph Waltz, ‘Georgetown’ is a crime film that follows a social climber and his pursuit of materialistic gains that eventually lead to horrible consequences. Starring Christoph Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, and Annette Bening, the tale of love, deception, and lies delves deeper into the most depraved psychological impulses that only lead to death and destruction. In case you are curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed, well, we have got you covered.

What is Georgetown About?

Ulrich Mott is a status seeker with ambitious goals of influencing the United States’ foreign policy someday. He marries Elsa Brecht, a well-connected and wealthy journalist, with the hope of strategically using her political connections to get what he wants. With his charming personality and persuasive arguments, Mott effectively manages to become the center of attention of any social gathering. Although he is able to charm anyone that he meets, Elsa’s daughter Amanda is strangely immune to his tactics. She is suspicious of his intentions and often wonders about the sinister schemes that he can possibly be cooking behind everyone’s back.

However, the story takes a surprising turn when Elsa’s dead body is found in her house, which gives rise to a police investigation. The inquiry leads to shocking revelations about the web of lies and deception that sends shockwaves in Elsa’s family and loved ones. In case you wish to learn what led to Elsa’s murder and Mott’s connection to it, you must watch ‘Georgetown.’ Here’s all the streaming information that you will need for that.

Is Georgetown on Netflix?

‘Georgetown’ is currently not accessible on Netflix. Subscribers who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door,’ ‘The Woman in the Window,’ and ‘Lost Girls.’

Is Georgetown on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Georgetown’ is not currently part of its otherwise impressive catalog of films. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Gemini‘ or ‘The Postcard Killings.‘

Is Georgetown on Amazon Prime?

‘Georgetown’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can rent or purchase the crime film here.

Where to Stream Georgetown Online?

You can rent or purchase ‘Georgetown’ on video-on-demand platforms such as FandangoNow, Vudu, Redbox, YouTube, and Play Store. The crime movie can also be streamed on Spectrum and DirecTV. ‘Georgetown’ is expected to arrive on VOD platforms like Microsoft Store and iTunes in the near future.

How to Watch Georgetown for Free?

Since the film is only available on video-on-demand platforms, it is currently not possible to stream it for free.

