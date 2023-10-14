Where to Stream Goosebumps (2023)? Hulu and Disney+ Options Explored

Adapted from the eponymous book series by RL Stine, ‘Goosebumps’ is a horror comedy series that revolves around a group of teenagers who must work together after accidentally releasing supernatural forces into their town. Created by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, the thriller show consists of a talented ensemble cast, comprising Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Miles McKenna, all of whose performances enhance the quality of the show.

Upon its premiere, ‘Goosebumps’ opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics as many found the spooky tale to be wicked and haunting enough to give the viewers the creeps. If you have been a fan of the books then this series is likely to be a treat for your eyes. But before you begin watching, there are a few things you might want to learn about it; let’s dive right into it!

What is Goosebumps About?

The narrative centers upon a group of five adventurous and curious high schoolers — Isaiah, Margot, James, Isabella, and Lucas — who embark on a seemingly horrific journey to investigate the decades-old passing of a teen named Harold Biddle. In the process, they not only bring their parents’ secrets to the surface but also end up unleashing supernatural forces upon their town. Will they be able to put aside their differences and come up with a way to work together? To find out, you will have to watch it yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Goosebumps on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Goosebumps.’ However, the streaming giant gives you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ and ‘The Order.’

Is Goosebumps on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Goosebumps’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streamer. Alternatively, you can watch similar comedy horror shows like ‘Los Espookys‘ and ‘The Baby.’

Is Goosebumps on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will be glad to know that ‘Goosebumps’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can catch all the episodes of the series by heading here!

Is Goosebumps on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Goosebumps’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s massive content catalog. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to some excellent horror series that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach‘ and ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter.’

Is Goosebumps on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers also have a reason to rejoice as ‘Goosebumps’ is part of the streamer’s extensive library. You can get access to all the episodes right here!

Where to Watch Goosebumps Online?

Unfortunately, apart from Hulu and Disney+, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Goosebumps’ online. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the platform to enjoy all the episodes.

How to Stream Goosebumps For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu provides its new subscribers with a month-long free trial, which you can take advantage of and stream ‘Goosebumps’ free of cost. With that being said, we encourage our readers always to pay for the relevant subscriptions to gain access to their favorite content and support cinematic art. We highly discourage them from resorting to illegal and unethical means to watch their preferred movies and TV shows.

