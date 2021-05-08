‘Heartland’ is one of the longest-running Canadian scripted television series. It is based on the book series of the same name written by Lauren Brooke and developed for television by Murray Shostak. It follows Amy Fleming and her older sister Louise “Lou” Fleming, who live on the titular ranch and share a close bond with the horses, their grandfather, and the town folk as they navigate the hardships of being a rancher.

Filled with strong family values with adequate doses of comedy and drama, the series has developed a passionate fanbase over the years. If you are a fan of the show, you must be wondering how you can watch its fourteenth season. In that case, you have come to the right place. Here’s where you can stream ‘Heartland’ season 14 online.

What is Heartland Season 14 About?

In ‘Heartland’ season 14, Amy and Lou’s lives and family ranch go through some major reshuffling. Lou deals with the trials and tribulations of being the mayor of Hudson. Meanwhile, Mitch has joined Amy at the ranch. Amy manages to halter-break the colt she met at the end of season 13, but Ty faces a serious health scare that could very well prove to be fatal. Lou realizes that despite her noble intentions, she is probably not cut out for politics and has a hard time in her new position. Georgie faces some troubles at school while also trying to revisit her dream of making it to the Olympics. The lid over Lou and Mitch’s relationship status is also lifted.

Is Heartland Season 14 On Netflix?

Netflix is the streaming home of the series in the US and other parts of the world. However, the fourteenth season isn’t available on the streaming site just yet. Netflix’s release schedule regarding ‘Heartland’ has always been a bit fluctuating, but the new seasons are usually made available a year after they finish airing in Canada on the show’s original network CBC.

Until January 2021, only the first eleven out of the show’s thirteen released seasons were available on the service. Season 12 and 13 dropped on the service in February 2021. All things considered, even though season 14 has wrapped up its run on CBC, it likely won’t arrive on Netflix until February 2022 at the earliest. In the meantime, you can re-watch the previous seasons and binge on seasons 12 and 13 if you haven’t already on Netflix.

Is Heartland Season 14 On Amazon Prime?

‘Heartland’ isn’t a part of the titles accessible through your basic Amazon Prime subscription. To watch the episodes of season 14 on the platform, you can add the UP Faith & Family channel to your existing package. Episodes of previous seasons are available to purchase on-demand on Amazon Prime.

Is Heartland Season 14 On Hulu?

‘Heartland’ season 14 isn’t available on Hulu just yet. You can still watch the previous thirteen seasons of the show on the service. To watch them, head here.

Where to Watch Heartland Season 14 Online?

At the moment, ‘Heartland’ season 14 can be streamed on UP Faith & Family. You can also watch the new episodes with the help of live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV. Season 14 can also be purchased on iTunes, and it may soon become available on other VOD platforms as well.

How to Stream Heartland Season 14 For Free?

To watch ‘Heartland’ season 14 for free, you can sign up for a 14-day free trial of UP Faith & Family or a 7-day free trial of Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also opt for a 3-day trial of Sling TV.

