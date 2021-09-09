James Wan (‘Saw‘) is a name that is synonymous with the horror genre. The director’s latest feature film offering ‘Malignant’ is another terrifying tale about a young woman who finds out that her nightmares about gruesome murders are, in fact, real. The movie stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White in the lead roles.

If you are a fan of Wan’s deft direction and sumptuous storytelling style, or you simply enjoy a scary cinematic experience, ‘Malignant’ will definitely entertain you. Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning on streaming the movie from the comforts of your home.

What is Malignant About?

In ‘Malignant,’ Madison begins to experience visions of brutal killings that deeply disturb her. These nightmarish visions are revealed to be real, and various victims fall prey to a mysterious killer who appears in Madison’s visions. Madison takes it upon herself to find the killer and put an end to his murderous spree. However, things take a sinister turn when Madison realizes that the killer is a malevolent entity with close ties to her past. In order to stop the evil spirit, Madison must confront her trauma.

Is Malignant on Netflix?

‘Malignant’ hasn’t made its way into Netflix’s sprawling entertainment library just yet. Horror fans can instead choose to stream ‘Clinical,’ which tells the story of a psychiatrist who works with a disfigured patient after surviving a violent attack from a former patient.

Is Malignant on Amazon Prime?

‘Malignant’ isn’t a part of the titles included in your Amazon Prime subscription or available to stream on-demand. However, you can still watch the movie on the service by adding HBO Max to your subscription. You can also check out ‘Midsommar‘ about an American couple whose trip to a Swedish midsummer festival turns into their worst nightmare.

Is Malignant on Hulu?

Hulu’s entertainment catalog currently does not house ‘Malignant’ as a part of its basic subscription. Users who have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on can access the movie on the service. If you are looking for something similar to watch, we recommend ‘The Rizzle,’ which follows a young girl whose obsession with an old dance video on the internet unleashes a supernatural threat.

Is Malignant on HBO Max?

‘Malignant’ is available to stream on HBO Max. Subscribers of the service can watch the movie at no additional cost for a period of 31 days, starting from September 10, 2021.

Where to Watch Malignant Online?

‘Malignant’ has received a theatrical release. To check show timings and book tickets, head here. You can also stream the movie online on platforms such as Xfinity, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, Apple TV, and DirecTV, provided you have added HBO Max to your package. The film will also become available on VOD services sometime after its theatrical run.

How to Stream Malignant For Free?

Currently, ‘Malignant’ can only be watched at a theater near you or online with a paid subscription to the aforementioned services. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free at the moment. We also encourage our readers to stream all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

