‘Station 19’ is a drama series that follows the personal and professional lives of courageous firefighters from the fictional Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department. It is created by Stacy McKee and is a spin-off of the hit medical drama series ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ It first aired on March 22, 2018, on ABC and stars an ensemble cast featuring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Danielle Savre in the lead roles. If you wish to know the details about how you can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s where you can stream ‘Station 19.’

What is Station 19 About?

‘Station 19’ is set in the eponymous fire station of the Seattle Fire Department and follows the firefighters’ lives who work there, including the captain. The crew includes firefighters from diverse backgrounds working together and striving to keep the city safe to the best of their abilities. The series chiefly focuses on Andrea “Andy” Herrera, a lieutenant and daughter of the Station 19 captain, Pruitt Herrera, as she rises through the ranks to replace her father as the captain. It also focuses on the personal lives of the firefighters, which are often affected due to the physically and mentally challenging nature of their profession. The show is set in the same universe as the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and often features cross-overs from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Is Station 19 On Netflix?

‘Station 19’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s vast library of entertainment titles. However, should you wish to get a glimpse at the day-to-day lives of firefighters, we recommend ‘Fire Chasers,’ a docuseries about the California Fire Department’s firefighters. You can also watch the ratings juggernaut ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ as an alternative drama series that features copious amounts of harrowing life-and-death situations.

Is Station 19 On Amazon Prime?

‘Station 19’ isn’t a part of Amazon Prime’s subscription package. Still, you can purchase all episodes of the series to watch on-demand on the platform. Alternatively, you can choose to stream ‘The Smoke,’ a similar series about the life of a firefighter who resumes work after spending a year recovering from an injury.

Is Station 19 On Hulu?

Hulu users can rejoice as ‘Station 19’ is available to stream on the service with a subscription. All four seasons of the show are available on Hulu, with new episodes being added shortly after they air on ABC.

Where to Watch Station 19 Online?

All episodes of ‘Station 19’ are available for purchase on Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and iTunes. If you are all caught up on the previous episodes, you can stream the new episodes on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. You can also stream the latest episodes on ABC’s official website and mobile app by using your active cable subscription to log in.

How to Stream Station 19 For Free?

Folks wanting to stream ‘Station 19’ free of cost are in luck as Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to new subscribers. You can also sign up for the free trial of FuboTV to watch recent episodes (season 4) of the series.

