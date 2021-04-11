‘The Nevers’ is a sci-fi drama series, set in late 19th century London, that revolves around a group of women who discover they have developed special abilities after an explained supernatural event and use their newfound powers to make a difference in the world. It is created by Joss Whedon and stars Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, and Tom Riley in the lead roles. The series has received a mixed response from critics so far, but the strong performances of the cast and the suspenseful plot have been generally praised. If you are excited to watch this new period drama with a supernatural spin, here’s where you can watch ‘The Nevers.’

What is The Nevers About?

‘The Nevers’ takes off in 1896 when a strange and mysterious incident grants people (mostly women) supernatural abilities. This gives rise to a new class of people in society known as “The Touched,” who has all kinds of powers ranging from wonderful to disturbing. These gifted individuals are under threat from a variety of sources. Amidst the danger, a strong-willed widow, Amalia True, and a genius inventor, Penance Adair, take it upon themselves to protect and shelter The Touched and fend off the evil forces hell-bent on destroying their kind.

Is The Nevers On Netflix?

‘The Nevers’ isn’t currently available on Netflix. If you are looking for a similar show to satisfy the thirst for supernatural stories in a period setting, ‘The Irregulars‘ (about a group of street urchins solving supernatural cases for Sherlock Homes) fits the bill perfectly.

Is The Nevers On Amazon Prime?

‘The Nevers’ isn’t a part of Amazon Prime’s sprawling content library, which users can access through a regular subscription. However, you can still watch the show on the streaming platform by adding HBO Max to your subscription.

Is The Nevers On Hulu?

‘The Nevers’ cannot be watched on Hulu through a basic subscription of the service. To watch the show on Hulu you will have to subscribe to the HBO Max add-on. Alternatively, you can also check out ‘The Gifted,‘ which is about a suburban family trying to protect their kids with superpowers from an anti-superhero government.

Where to Watch The Nevers Online?

‘The Nevers’ will air on HBO so you can catch the show on the network. The series will be available to stream on HBO Max and HBO Now. You can live stream the episodes on live TV streaming services that offer HBO, such as DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream The Nevers For Free?

‘The Nevers’ can only be watched through the above-mentioned methods, all of which require a subscription fee. Therefore, there’s currently no way to stream the show for free. We also advise our viewers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

