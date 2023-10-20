Where to Stream The Retirement Plan? VOD Options Explored

Nicholas Cage stars in ‘The Retirement Plan,’ an action crime comedy movie that revolves around Ashley and her daughter who get in trouble with a criminal gang, due to which they turn to her estranged father for help. Written and helmed by Tim Brown, the comedy thriller, besides Cage, also features impressive onscreen performances from the likes of Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Ron Perlman, Jackie Earle Haley, and Joel David Moore. Opening to mostly favorable reviews upon its reviews, the film’s action-packed scenes blend well with hilarious characters, making it an entertaining watch. So, if you find yourself eager to learn more about it, here are all the necessary details!

What is The Retirement Plan About?

The narrative centers upon Ashley and her young daughter Sarah whose lives get turned upside down when they find themselves in deep trouble with a criminal enterprise. Reluctantly, she seeks help from her estranged father Matt who lives his life like a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands. With the crime boss Donnie and his men on their tale, the reunion between the family is cut short as they get tracked down on the Island as well. Now, when Matt steps up to the task, Ashley realizes that he has a secretive past she knows nothing about. Interested individuals may watch the movie by themselves to find out if the family gets away from the clutches of the crime boss or not.

Is The Retirement Plan on Netflix?

Netflix users will have to check for ‘The Retirement Plan’ on other platforms as it is not on the streaming giant. However, you have the option to enjoy several excellent alternatives with your subscription, such as ‘Kate‘ and ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin.’

Is The Retirement Plan on HBO Max?

HBO Max users might get disappointed as ‘The Retirement Plan’ is not a part of the streamer’s content catalog. But you can satisfy your love for the genre by watching the alternatives that HBO Max houses, including ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E..’

Is The Retirement Plan on Hulu?

Hulu consists of an expansive collection of movies and TV shows, but you won’t find ‘The Retirement Plan.’ Instead, you can check out other action comedy gems on the streamer, like ‘The A-Team‘ and ‘Killers.’

Is The Retirement Plan on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Retirement Plan’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering, but you can either buy or rent the Nicholas Cage starrer on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same right here! Nevertheless, subscribers can still enjoy equally thrilling yet hilarious alternatives on the streamer using their regular subscriptions. We recommend you check out ‘Medellín.’

Where to Watch The Retirement Plan Online?

‘The Retirement Plan’ has been released in theaters. You can also buy or rent the crime comedy movie on Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube. But if you wish to get an immersive experience, you can watch it at your nearest movie theater. You are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

