‘Voyagers’ is a sci-fi movie written and directed by Neil Burger (‘Limitless’) that follows a group of young men and women on an interspace mission to find a new home and save humanity from extinction. Their mission becomes challenging as their true primal nature starts to take over in the vast emptiness of space. The cast features some of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood, including Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Isaac Hempstead Wright. If you wish to tag along for this thrilling mission in space, here’s where you can watch ‘Voyagers.’

What is Voyagers About?

Set in the near future ‘Voyagers’ revolves around a deep space mission to find and colonize a new planet to serve as humanity’s home. Aboard a spacecraft, a man named Richard (Colin Farrell) supervises a group of 30 young adults. All the adolescents have enhanced intelligence and are highly gifted individuals. The group is subject to experiments from Richard, and they are made to drink a blue liquid that keeps their primal instincts under control. Two of these teenagers, Christopher and Zac, discover the liquid’s real purpose and decide to rebel against Richard. What ensues is the unraveling of humanity’s primal nature that threatens to become a more dangerous threat than anything lurking in the harrowing darkness of deep space.

Is Voyagers On Netflix?

Netflix boasts an incredible collection of entertainment titles that have made the service a go-to option for all our entertainment needs. However, Netflix’s content library doesn’t currently house ‘Voyagers.’ If you are looking for something similar to watch, you can choose to stream ‘The Midnight Sky’ or ‘The Titan.’

Is Voyagers On Amazon Prime?

‘Voyagers’ isn’t currently available on Amazon Prime but might get added to the service in the near future. Until then, you can check out similar sci-fi films ‘Explorers’ and ‘Final Voyage’ on the service.

Is Voyagers On Hulu?

‘Voyagers’ isn’t streaming on Hulu just yet. As an alternative, you can choose to watch ‘The Osiris Child’ and ‘2067.’

Where to Watch Voyagers Online?

‘Voyagers’ has only received a theatrical release as of now. Therefore, folks hoping to watch the movie from the comforts of their homes will have to wait for its digital release to watch it online. If you wish to catch the movie at a theatre near you can check show timings and book tickets here.

How to Stream Voyagers For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Voyagers’ is only playing in theatres at the moment, and there’s currently no way to watch the movie for free. We also urge our viewers to consume all entertainment content legally and pay for it to support the cinematic arts.

