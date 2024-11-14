Where Was Tom Hanks’ Here Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire, ‘Here’ is a drama movie featuring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles as the story revolves around a special place where their characters, Richard and Margaret Young, go through different phases of life. Co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film focuses on the events that have unfolded in the same spot of land across a century or so as different families inhabit the place at different time periods. Set on the East Coast of America, the drama manages to portray various decades of change that civilization has gone through in a single frame, leading to questions about its actual shooting sites.

Here Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Here’ took place entirely in England, reportedly in Iver Heath and London. Principal photography for the Tom Hanks starrer was initially scheduled to take place in September 2022, but due to some unforeseen delays, it finally got underway in early 2023, seemingly in February 2023. After about 33 days of shooting, the cast and crew wrapped up the set for the last time in March of the same year.

Iver Heath, England

A majority of ‘Here’ was lensed in Pinewood Studios, situated on Pinewood Road in the civil parish of Iver in Buckinghamshire, England. The makers constructed two identical living rooms on two different sound stages of the film studio. “The reason we had two is so we could we could turn around one to a different era while shooting simultaneously on the other stage. That allowed us to get through our shooting day,” explained production designer Ashley Lamont during a conversation with the Motion Picture Association. Since even the smallest of details in the two rooms demanded to be identical, they were “quite particular about making sure everything lined up all the way down to the smallest details like an architrave turning around the door properly. It was quite something.”

Reportedly, the filming unit also utilized a third sound stage, specifically to shoot the scenes showcasing the exterior of the house at the end of the movie. In order to incorporate different backgrounds for different timelines, they placed an LED wall behind the window that also served as a lighting source for the room. Since the story is set on the East Coast, the production team also ensured that only American objects and furniture were included within the frame. Thus, most of the things were transported all the way from Los Angeles to the sets. Ashley revealed, “Our set decorator, Anna Lynch-Robinson, and her team put together a wonderful lot of stuff that was brought over that really meant you could be immersed in this sort of Americana-wonder.”

London, England

According to reports, a minor portion of ‘Here’ was also taped in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. A new generative artificial intelligence technology called Metaphysic Live was utilized by the makers for de-aging the actors in real time while they performed their scenes. This helped them save time and money, preventing them from implying additional post-production techniques. Besides ‘Here,’ London has hosted the production of several other drama films and TV shows over the years, including ‘The Infiltrator,’ ‘The Crown,’ and ‘Slow Horses.’

